Hundreds expected at fun dog day this weekend

Dunwich Heath Dog Day has been postponed due to the heatwave. File photo. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A new date for the postponed Dunwich Heath Fun Dog Day has been revealed, inviting everybody to take part in a day full of fun for owners and their four-legged friends.

The canine event is set to take place at Dunwich Heath and beach this Sunday, September 4.

The Dog Day was supposed to happen on August 14 but had to be postponed due to the heatwave, as the organisers raised concerns about the impact of the weather on people and pooches.

The family-friendly dog fun day hosted by the National Trust will include a dog show favouring, among others, the waggiest tail and most handsome dog.

Specialists from Forthglade, Framlingham Vets and British Divers Marine Life Rescue will be giving talks and advice to dog owners.

Visitors can also explore dog-friendly trails or play on the beach.

Daniel Payne, visitor experience officer at the National Trust, said: “Dunwich Heath has always been a favourite dog walking spot amongst our visitors, the beautiful backdrop of the heath providing that peace and quiet we all want from a walk with our four-legged friends.

“We wanted to celebrate all those dogs that have had such brilliant times here, so we decided to host a dog day.

“Come along and enter your dog into our dog show or have a go at our fun dog trail if you’d rather keep away from the crowds.

“There are prizes available for every category, and for the trail, so come down and get involved in what promises to be a fantastic day full of fur and fun!”

Earlier this year, the National Trust, together with Forthglade dog food company, launched the paw rating that ranks properties for their dog-friendliness.

Dunwich Heath and beach is a top-rated three-paw dog-friendly place, with its very own ‘Woof Guide’ and a dog-specific walking trail that has off-lead areas.

The free-to-enter event will take place between 10am and 4pm.

The dog show will commence at 11am and entry is £2 per dog, per category.