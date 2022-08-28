Photos from the first ever beer festival in Lowestoft

Visitors have been enjoying locally-sourced drinks, foodie treats, live music and family activities at a beer festival at an iconic Lowestoft seafront building.

The traditional East Pint Beer Fest - which is on until 11pm today - at the East Point Pavilion aims to introduce visitors to the very best Suffolk beers.

Families enjoy the East Pint Beer Fest - Credit: Luke Whitcomb Photography

Artists including Little Red Kings, Brown Horse and Charlotte Gray provide the perfect soundtrack to the drinks and food.

During the event, Sir Toby’s Beers showcased 16 local craft beers and cask ales sourced from the best breweries in the region from a traditional stillage.

In support of East Point Pavilion’s sustainability ethos, upcycled beer tokens were specially made by Precious Plastic East in Gorleston using recycled plastic.

Entertainment for the children at the beer festival at East Point - Credit: Luke Whitcomb Photography

Alongside the extensive selection of beers, there was also locally-sourced wines and plenty of interesting non-alcoholic options.

Festival participants also enjoyed live music, children’s games in the afternoons, plus an exciting programme of DJ sets into the evening - providing a full day out for the whole family.

A wide variety of food was on offer from East Point Pavilion’s independent street food traders Oishii Kitchen (Asian), Tres Hermanas (Mexican) and Black Dog Pizza (sourdough pizza).

East Pint Beer Fest - Credit: Luke Whitcomb Photography

Genevieve Christie, the First Light Festival CEO and a First Light CIC director, said: “We’re so excited for the first East Pint Beer Fest and what will be an expertly curated summer celebration of local beers, accompanied by great music and fun family activities, all with no entry fee.

East Pint Beer Fest - Credit: Luke Whitcomb Photography

“We’re delighted that, since opening only in June, East Point Pavilion has already become such a popular destination on the beautiful Lowestoft seafront. We look forward to welcoming locals and holiday-makers alike to what will hopefully become an annual event.”