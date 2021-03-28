Published: 10:51 AM March 28, 2021

Adelaide Furniss having fun amongst the daffodils in Chantry Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

With some sunshine hopefully just around the corner Easter is the perfect time for you to get some fresh air with your family.

Schools across Suffolk have now broken up for the Easter holidays, just as lockdown restrictions start to ease.

Groups of six people, or two households, will be allowed to meet for a walk in a park as the 'Stay at Home Order' comes to an end from tomorrow. Social distancing practices should continue.

If you and your children are planning to get out and about over the next few weeks here are six places you can head to if you are looking for some fun in the fresh air - although some places are likely to get busy so it might be worth avoiding the late morning rush and setting out early.





Spring has sprung in Nowton park, Bury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds

Nothing says spring more than daffodils, so if you want to take your family on a walk that will make everyone smile head to Nowton Park on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds.

As well as the beautiful setting, children will enjoy exploring the impressive play area.

Mums, dads and grandparents, can also enjoy a cup of takeaway coffee from the popular Grounds Café.

Key information: there are toilets on site and parking costs £1 for two hours.

Chantry Park, Ipswich

Another spot where you can enjoy the daffodils is Chantry Park in Ipswich, where there is also a play area for the little ones to enjoy.

You might even be able to enjoy a little picnic if the weather is as good as expected.

There are more ideas on where to enjoy a socially distanced picnic in Suffolk here.

Adelaide Furniss having fun amongst the daffodils in Chantry Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The Museum of East Anglian Life, Stowmarket

Throughout the Easter holidays the grounds of the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket will be open to local families for free.

Visitors from the Stowmarket area can access the grounds between 10am - 4pm and there is no need to book a slot.

Needham Lake, Needham Market

Staying in the Stowmarket area, Needham Lake is a popular spot for blowing away the cobwebs.

There are two play parks for children to enjoy and a popular den building area.

In the Easter holidays you can download the free Love Exploring App on your phone and follow a space trail around the lake.

Key information: parking at Needham Lake is free and there is plenty of it!

For the latest information about social distancing, and to find out quieter times at this location please visit their Facebook page.

West Stow Country Park

The Anglo Saxon Village is not open at the moment, but that shouldn't stop you exploring everything on offer at West Stow.

Grab a cuppa from the onsite café before you head off on a trek looking for wildlife on a walk around the beautiful lake.

And if your children are reluctant walkers bribe them with the promise of some time at the play area when you make it back to the main car park.

Bradfield Woods, Nature Reserve

Bradfield Woods Nature Reserve near Bury St Edmunds is a hidden gem which has been discovered by families over the last year - Credit: Archant

Just a few miles out of Bury St Edmunds you will find one of the hidden gems families have discovered in the last year.

Bradfield Woods Nature Reserve, is the perfect spot for a quiet walk away from the crowds.

Top tip: make sure you wear your wellies!

Where will your family be heading for a walk this Easter? Let us know on the new Mumlife Suffolk Facebook page.
































