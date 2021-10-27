Published: 7:00 PM October 27, 2021

Tide Mill, Woodbridge, which will be the setting for an environmentally friendly firework and light display on Saturday November 6, organised by the Woodbridge Festivals of Arts and Music - Credit: Steve Coates/iWitness

Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music is to hold an eco responsible firework night by the Tide Mill and River Deben as part of their continuing cultural programme that has run throughout the pandemic.

On Saturday November 6, DJs Ben Osborne and Richard Haugh plus VJ Myogenic will be hosting the event alongside The Tide Mill and Whisstocks Boathouse. Entry is free.

Organiser Ben Osborne said that the Tide Mill and riverside are beautiful settings for fireworks, but the debris from the gunpowder and packaging poisons fish, so Woodbridge Festival and the Boathouse are organising a more environmentally responsible fireworks night, with early evening music and projections on the tide mill and other activities.

Joining host DJ Ben Osborne, is Richard Haugh, who was the longest serving presenter of BBC Radio Suffolk’s Introducing programme and his eclectic sets span everything from indie dance to punk funk and acid jazz.

Myogenic brings his VJ skills to Woodbridge having performed across the globe at prestigious places such as Sydney Opera House, alongside some of the biggest names in electronic music.



