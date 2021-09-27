Ed Sheeran announces 5 extra Wembley shows in 2022 tour

Published: 8:25 PM September 27, 2021

Ed Sheeran will perform extra Wembley shows in his tour next year - Credit: Zakary Walters

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has announced a further 23 dates to his 2022 tour - including five shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

The singer, who grew up in Framlingham, announced the first leg of his widely-anticipated + - = ÷ x tour earlier this month.

This included three dates at Wembley, but an extra five have been added as thousands of fans bought tickets for the original gigs the moment they went on sale.

Ed is set to go on tour next year after the release of his new album - Credit: PA

There are still no Suffolk dates planned for the + - = ÷ x tour, but hopes are high among community leaders that Ed will perform homecoming shows much like he did at the end of his Divide tour.

More shows in Manchester, Sunderland and Cardiff have also been announced by the 30-year-old Shape of You hitmaker.

Sheeran is preparing for the release of his new album = - pronounced 'equals' - at the end of October.