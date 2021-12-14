News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Still time to win Ed Sheeran's guitar - and help a Suffolk school

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 1:48 PM December 14, 2021
Ed Sheeran with George Lowden, who handmade this prototype 'equals' guitar

Ed Sheeran with George Lowden, who handmade this prototype 'equals' guitar - Credit: LD Communications

Tickets are still available for a raffle to win Ed Sheeran’s guitar and raise money for a Suffolk primary school. 

The tickets are only £5, and can be bought online at the GeeWizz website, a charity for children and young people across Suffolk and Norfolk. The raffle ends at 6pm on Sunday, December 19.  

This = (‘equals’) guitar is a handmade prototype, of which the Framlingham superstar says: “There is not another guitar like this, this is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are alright.” 

Sheeran promises to customise the guitar in any way the guitar’s new owner requests. 

The lucky winner will then be in possession of an historic piece of music memorabilia, not only highly collectible but hugely valuable. 

Three runners-up will also receive an Ipswich Town Football Club shirt, signed by Sheeran and bearing his ‘TOUR’ sponsor logo. 

Ed Sheeran models an Ipswich Town 'TOUR' shirt which three runners-up will win in the GeeWizz raffle

Ed Sheeran models an Ipswich Town 'TOUR' shirt which three runners-up will win in the GeeWizz raffle - Credit: LD Communications

GeeWiz will be donating the proceeds raised in this raffle to Sir Robert Hitcham CEVA Primary School in Framlingham. They are in need of a music room and extra facilities to support their students who are learning disabled and neurodivergent.  

The SMART music pod they are hoping to build will be fully accessible, and used as a dedicated space to give peripatetic music lessons, whole class sessions and a practise space for music clubs and bands. 

Headteacher Helen Picton said: “We are extremely grateful for the support of the GeeWizz Charity without which we would not be able to provide such a wonderful music space and disabled facilities for our children.  We so look forward to seeing and using the fruits of your hard work and efforts.”  

Ed Sheeran plays music on his acoustic guitar

Ed Sheeran is famous for his acoustic guitar music - Credit: LD Communications

Meanwhile, founder of GeeWizz Gina Long MBE was feeling “incredibly grateful” for Sheeran’s kindness.  

“It is a true reflection of his generosity towards his local community. The prototype guitar is a hugely collectible piece of music memorabilia, a chance for someone to own a piece of history and the legacy from the guitar will benefit so many children for years to come.” 

GeeWizz offers invaluable support to children and young adults who are learning disabled or neurodivergent, have a life-limiting illness or cancer. 

