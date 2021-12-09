Ed Sheeran donates prototype guitar as raffle prize to help Suffolk school

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has donated a one-of-a-kind guitar as a raffle prize to raise money for a primary school in his hometown of Framlingham.

The unique = (‘equals’) guitar is hugely collectible, not to mention valuable, and celebrates Sheeran’s latest number one album of the same name. It is handmade by renowned guitar maker George Lowden, and Sheeran has promised to personalise it for the lucky winner, with raffle tickets costing £5.

Ed said: “This is the prototype of the new = (equals) guitar by Sheeran Guitars by Lowden. It is one of one, there is not another guitar like this, this is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are alright.

Superstar Ed Sheeran playing to thousands - Credit: LD Communications

“To win this, it’s a £5 raffle which goes to charity, it’s going to build a music centre at a primary school near me which I’m really excited about. If you win it, you can have it personalised. I can write some lyrics on it. I’ll do whatever you want!”

The primary school is Sir Robert Hitcham CEVA Primary School in Framlingham. They are currently without a music room and in need of extra facilities for their learning disabled and neurodivergent students. The proceeds raised by the raffle will go towards a fully accessible SMART music pod, allowing the students to have peripatetic music lessons, whole class music lessons, music clubs and band practise.

The raffle has been organised by GeeWizz, the East Anglian charity for children and young people who are neurodivergent, learning disabled or living with life-limiting illnesses and cancers.

Their founder, Gina Long MBE, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to Ed for this wonderful donation.

“It is a true reflection of his generosity towards his local community. The prototype guitar is a hugely collectible piece of music memorabilia, a chance for someone to own a piece of history and the legacy from the guitar will benefit so many children for years to come.”

Three Ipswich Town Football Club shirts, signed by Sheeran and marked with his 'TOUR’ sponsor logo across the chest will be awarded to the three runners-up.

The raffle is open from today until December 19, tickets are £5 each and available at www.geewizzcharity.com/EdGuitarRaffle

Ed poses with Ipswich Town Football Club shirts marked with his 'TOUR' sponsor logo - Credit: LD Communications



