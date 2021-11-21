Ten family friendly Christmas activities you can do around Suffolk

Santa will be greeting the special Christmas regatta event in Woodbridge - Credit: Richard Boother

The build-up to Christmas is always a special time for families, and there are a wide variety of activities to keep children entertained in the region this year. Here are 10 of them.

Felixstowe Christmas Light switch on

Felixstowe's Christmas lights in 2020 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Kicking off the festive season with a flash, Felixstowe's Christmas light switch-on promises to be a big one, with the Mayor himself pulling the switch on November 27.

Stallholders will be selling a range of food and gifts, while a stage will be erected for performers including local acts Kingjay, Felixstowe Harmonies and and the Felixstowe Salvation Army Band.

When: Saturday, November 27, from 11.30am-6pm

Where: The Triangle, 99 Crescent Rd, Felixstowe IP11 7AH

Price: Free

Festive Long Melford

Morris Dancers keeping the crowds entertained at a previous Christmas event in the village of Long Melford - Credit: Archant

Festive Long Melford is back for 2021 giving families the chance to meet reindeer, get some Christmas shopping done, and enjoy a traditional Punch and Judy show.

Shops and cafes in the village, famous for its antiques, will once again be decorated with giant red door bows, as the event returns for the first time since 2019.

Visitors will be able to watch performances from a silver band and Morris Dancers and then take a look at some vintage steam engines, as well as getting up close to beautiful birds of prey.

When: Saturday November 27, 11am to 4pm

Where: Long Melford, Co10 9JR, Suffolk

Price: Free

Easton Farm Park Christmas

One of Santa's Elves at Easton Farm Park - Credit: Eleanor Piggott

This year Easton Farm Park has a whole bunch of Christmas activities including crafts at the giant wishing tree, Mother Christmas' gingerbread decorating workshop, a Victorian carousel and the reindeer food making experience.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to meet Santa, and to choose a gift from the Elves workshop.

Watch out for the Grinch — rumours abound he is around Easton aiming to steal Christmas.

When: December 4-24, 10am-5pm

Where: Easton Farm Park, Easton, Woodbridge IP13 0EQ

Price: £10.95 for an adult or £17.95 for a child

The Hockwold Christmas Fayre

Promising a day of festive fun for all the family, the Hockwold Christmas Fayre on the Norfolk-Suffolk border will feature more than 150 stalls from local businesses, selling everything from food and drink to gifts and crafts.

Visitors will be kept entertained with live music and woodcraft demonstrations during the day.

There will be mulled wine on offer as well as festive bakes and a free Santa's grotto.

When: Sunday, December 5 from 10am until 3pm

Where: Hockwold Hall, Station Rd, Hockwold cum Wilton, Brandon IP26 4HZ

Price: £4 for visitors aged ten and up, while under tens are free

Woodbridge Christmas Regatta

Santa will be greeting the special Christmas regatta event in Woodbridge - Credit: Richard Boother

Woodbridge is preparing for a Christmas event with a difference, as the first ever Christmas Regatta is planned.

A festive boat parade, made up of festooned boats from the Woodbridge Sea Scouts and the Sae Wylfing replica Sutton Hoo ship from the Woodbridge Riverside Trust will launch from the Deben sailing club and make their way down to Whisstocks Boatyard.

There they will meet with Santa Claus in his sleigh and musicians curated by the Spirit of Woodbridge.

When: Sunday, December 5 from 12pm until 4pm, with the boat parade taking place from 12:30pm-1pm.

Where: Whisstocks Place, Tide Mill Way, Woodbridge IP12 1FP

Price: Free

Sudbury Christmas Tree Festival

The Sudbury Christmas Tree festival hosted by the Sudbury Rotary Club - Credit: Phil Morley

The Sudbury Christmas Tree festival is due to return to St Gregory's Church this December.

Hosted by Sudbury Rotary Club the Tree Festival always brings Christmas cheer to the market town through the power of dozens of wonderfully decorated trees.

Malcolm Offord, from the Sudbury Rotary Club, said: "We would like to make it an even more memorable event than usual and we look forward to receiving many applications for trees."

You can apply to have a tree at the festival by emailing ctf@sudburyrotaryclub.com.

When: Between December 7 and 11

Where: St Gregory's Church, Gregory St, Sudbury CO10 1BA

Price: To go see the trees is free, though if you want to enter a tree to the festival it costs £20 for an individual or £30

The Beach Street Christmas Market

Beach Street, the container built complex on the Felixstowe seafront will also be holding a Christmas market this year.

Attended by craft sellers and food vendors, the event, which is in its first year, will also have a Santa's grotto.

When: Saturday December 11, 10am-4pm

Where: Micklegate Rd, Felixstowe IP11 2GN

Price: Free

Father Christmas at Christchurch Mansion

Santa Claus will be coming to Christchurch Mansion this December - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

St Nick will be coming to Christchurch Mansion for the build up to Christmas.

Holding a meet and greet for children in his Grotto, families will enjoy a group story session before meeting Santa and receiving a gift.

There will also be festive craft activities and a free Constable trail.

When: Saturday, December 11 to Sunday, December 19.

Where: Christchurch Mansion, Soane St, Ipswich IP4 2BE

Price: £8 per child, with accompanying adults costing £1

The Ipswich Angel Trail

The Rev Rachel Revely, the new priest-in-charge at St Thomas' Church in Ipswich, with a mini angel which will feature in "angel bombing" this Christmas - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Started by the Reverend Rachel Revely, of St Thomas' Church Ipswich, the Ipswich Inspiring Angels project hopes to bring joy to the streets of Ipswich by distributing Angels across town.

This will start with an activity called angel-bombing, where starting on December 1 you are encouraged to secrete small angels around town.

Then from December 11 to January 6, the ipswich angel trail will be running, with large angel wings mounted on some of the buildings in town.

Reverend Rachel said: "The hope is that we will flood Ipswich with angels, and that they will bring Christmas joy."

When: From December 1 angel-bombing will begin, and then from December 11 the trail will be in place

Where: Across Ipswich- the whole point is you have to find them

Price: Free

The Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink

The Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink will The Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink will be returning to Great Eastern Square, near the Orwell Hotelbe returning to Great Eastern Square, near the Orwell Hotel - Credit: Visit Felixstowe

Based in Great Eastern Square, this synthetic rink will be bringing the fun of slipping and sliding back to Felixstowe from December 18-21.

The rink is being hosted by Felixstowe Business Improvement District (BID) with the support of Felixstowe Town Council and the East of England Co-op.

Felixstowe BID manager Sheline Gledhill said she hoped both locals and visitors will come along to enjoy this favourite seasonal pastime.

When: Saturday, December 18- Tuesday December 21, 11am-7pm on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday and 10am – 6pm on Sunday.

Where: Great Eastern Square, Felixstowe, IP11 7DY

Price: Free, including skate hire