Project Manager Suzanne Stevenson, dressed as an elf, launching the Haverhill Christmas trail - Credit: Get Suffolk Reading

Families are invited to take part in the Haverhill Christmas trail based on the town's 2021 pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Yesterday, Get Suffolk Reading launched its first ever Haverhill Christmas trail around the town centre, inviting families of early years and primary school-aged children to take on a festive adventure.

Families are encouraged to read an extract of Jack and the Beanstalk and hunt for props from the story in shop windows.

An example of the props families need to find along the trail - Credit: Get Suffolk Reading

Entrants need to find at least ten of the objects and write them on the map next to the shop they were found in.

The Get Suffolk Reading website contains several activities and tips to develop literacy skills whilst completing the trail.

Suzanne Stevenson, Haverhill project manager, said: “Christmas is such a wonderful time of year and I can’t wait to see families in Haverhill engaging with literacy throughout the festive season.

"I hope the trail can provide some extra excitement throughout December and encourage families to chat, play and read together during the Christmas break.

"A huge thank you goes to our amazing community partners, without whom this trail wouldn’t have been possible.”

Free trail maps featuring the story are available to collect from Haverhill Library or Haverhill Arts Centre throughout December.

The trail can be completed at any time and over several days if necessary.

All maps returned to Haverhill Library or the Arts Centre will be entered into a weekly prize draw. All entries that do not win will be carried over into the following week.

Prizes include a family of four ticket to the pantomime including pre-theatre tea and one family entry to The Zone plus a £20 café voucher.

Get Suffolk Reading is led by the National Literacy Trust in partnership with Suffolk County Council.

The trail is running until December 31.