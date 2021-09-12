How to find the starts of these Suffolk walking trails using three words

Published: 6:00 AM September 12, 2021

Some of Suffolk's hidden gems are the walking trails dotted throughout the county - but did you know you can find them using just three words?

what3words has divided the world into three metre by three metre squares, which makes the app popular with the emergency services keen to pinpoint exact locations.

But it can also be used to find the starts of Suffolk's walking trails - use these codes on your next hike through the county.

Hadleigh Railway Circular Walk

Three-word address: extremely.openly.aimless

The walk along Hadleigh's old railway is mostly flat - Credit: citizenside.com

This 12.7km walk, which takes up to four hours to complete, starts from the now-closed Hadleigh railway station and is flat and easy to follow.

It takes walkers along the trackbed of the old railway network outside of the town and loops around Raydon Great Wood before ending back at the station.

Eye Castle Circular

Three-word address: discussed.requests.shunted

The remains of a bridge believed to be 800 years old have been discovered near Eye Castle - Credit: John Rushbrook/citizenside.com

Eye Castle overlooks the market town in the north of the county and is visible throughout this 4.8km trek.

The Eye Castle Circular begins in a car park near the library before a full loop of the town that should take no more than an hour and a half.

Ipswich to Pin Mill

Three-word address: alpha.cold.centuries

The Ipswich to Pin Mill walk ends at the Butt and Oyster pub - Credit: Archant

Starting at Fox's Marina, this four-hour 13.4km walk takes hikers along the banks of the River Orwell before its end point at the Butt and Oyster pub in Pin Mill.

The one-way trek passes under the A14 and by Wherstead, Freston and Woolverstone on the Shotley Peninsula.

Mildenhall Woods Circular Walk

Three-word address: best.processes.curable

Mildenhall Woods is popular with walkers - Credit: Archant

Taking just over an hour, this trail on the outskirts of Mildenhall makes up a small part of the wider Thetford Forest Park.

The 4.7km track is mostly flat and starts and ends in Brandon Road.

Aldeburgh Circular Walk

Three-word address: ushering.tries.moral

The Scallop in Aldeburgh. Picture: SIMON PARKER - Credit: Archant

Maggi Hambling's controversial Scallop sculpture can be seen on Aldeburgh's beachfront while on this lap of the town.

The three-hour walk follows a 9.7km trail and will also take people along the banks of the River Alde.