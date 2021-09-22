Published: 5:34 PM September 22, 2021

Suffolk people will once again be able to enjoy firework displays on Guy Fawkes Night - Credit: Archant

Tickets are now on sale for Guy Fawkes Night events taking place in Trinity Park, Ipswich and at Heveningham Hall near Halesworth.

After last year’s lockdown disruption, demand is expected to be high for the firework displays with organisers promising something special to lift people’s spirits.

Bonfire Night can be celebrated again after mass cancellations in 2020 because of the Covid lockdown - Credit: citizenside.com

Here’s our guide to fireworks events being staged in Suffolk at the beginning of November.

Heveningham Hall Fireworks Spectacular, Saturday, November 6

Heveningham Hall is staging something different and just as spectacular as the billing suggests by combining a giant bonfire and firework display with an evening of live music headlined by chart-topping band Razorlight.

Indie rockers Razorlight, who topped the charts in 2006 with their single 'America' will headline, alongside Freddie and the Freeloaders plus Norwich-based band Little Red Kings.

A spectacular firework display will be accompanied by live music from Razorlight at Heveningham Hall on November 6, 2021 - Credit: citizenside.com

There will also be a funfair to entertain visitors, both young and old, and there will also be plenty of food and drink on offer to make the evening extra special.

Gates will open at 4.30pm and fireworks will start at around 7.30pm.

Tickets go on sale on October 1. Vehicle tickets are priced at £35 in advance or £40 on the gate, while pedestrian tickets are priced at £15 per adult and £5 per child (ages 4-14).

Tickets are available online

The Ipswich Fireworks Festival, Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, Saturday, November 6

The Ipswich Fireworks Festival is also adding music to their event following the success of last year’s event when visitors were forced to watch the display and entertainment from their cars because of Covid restrictions.

Last year the festival secured S-Club and East 17 as their big name headliners and promoters are promising some equally impressive names this year, saying people should "keep their eyes peeled" for this year’s line-up announcement.

Trinity Park, Ipswich, will once again be lit up by a spectacular firework display on November 6 - Credit: Archant

This year people can stand in groups to watch the fireworks and live entertainment or can watch from their cars if they prefer. There will be two giant LED screens so people can enjoy the show from wherever they are.

Tickets for the display start at £15 per adult and £5 per child. Parking at the event is free, with the main arena just a short walk away from the car park. Tickets are available online

Christchurch Park Firework Display, Ipswich, Saturday November 6

The annual fireworks display in Ipswich's Christchurch Park is a much-loved institution, confirmed by the fact that the event is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Last year's show was cancelled because of the pandemic and organisers The 11th Ipswich Scout Group are promising that this year’s event will be bigger and better not only to mark their milestone anniversary but to make up for the fact that they were forced to miss 2020’s display.

Gates open at 6pm and the main firework display starts at 8pm

Fireworks return to Christchurch Park, Ipswich, on Saturday November 6, 2021 - Credit: citizenside.com

The Sheringham Shantymen, who featured on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway earlier this year, are among the musicians booked to perform during the evening in the park.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 1 at £7 (child) and £9 (adult), with proceeds supporting the Scouts and other charities. Children under 5 years are free. You can book tickets here

Still to be confirmed:

The Big Night Out at Melford Hall, Long Melford.

This major event in west Suffolk is still to be confirmed. Run by local charity fundraisers Project Seven, Big Night Out is one of the largest bonfire and firework shows in Suffolk with all of the proceeds going directly to local charities.

Usually more than 10,000 people attend the event in the grounds of Long Melford Hall which boasts, a giant bonfire and a stunning pyrotechnic display, which is carefully choreographed and staged by Pains Fireworks.

The Firework Spectacular in Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds and the Felixstowe Firework Display at the Felixstowe and Walton Football Club in Dell Avenue have been cancelled because of insufficient preparation time.