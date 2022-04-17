5 of readers' favourite 'hidden gem' pubs in Suffolk

The Poacher's Pocket pub in east Suffolk has been included in the list - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk is blessed to be home to a huge selection of pubs in both larger towns and out in the countryside.

We asked EADT readers on Facebook to suggest their favourite pubs they consider 'hidden gems' - those worthy of praise but perhaps off the beaten path.

Here are five pubs that readers suggested.

The Railway Inn, Framlingham

Located a few steps away from Framlingham's old railway station, former Adnams pub The Railway Inn has undergone a full revamp in the last few years.

Among the new features are an outdoor bar and new-look pool room.

The Shepherd & Dog, Hollesley

Hollesley's Shepherd & Dog pub is believed to date back to the 1840s, according to the Suffolk branch of CAMRA.

It can be found in The Street in the east Suffolk village and is only a short drive from the coast at Bawdsey and Shingle Street.

The Poacher's Pocket, Carlton

Husband and wife Harry Taylor and Crystal Scott took over this pub near Saxmundham last summer, having taken the reins from the previous landlords of 25 years.

The Poacher's Pocket features a number of local tipples, including beers from Adnams in Southwold and Earl Soham Brewery near Debenham.

The Angel Inn, Wangford

The Angel Inn is one of many pubs managed by Lowestoft-based company Moss & Co - which has recently taken on The White Horse in Badingham after it was closed for six months.

Built in the 18th century, this rustic pub in north Suffolk is the perfect place to spend a quiet Sunday and has been renovated in the last few years.

The Victoria, Earl Soham

Suffolk CAMRA has named The Victoria, a popular mid Suffolk pub, as one of the best places to get real ale in the county.

A food menu is also available with daily specials offered both lunchtimes and evenings, all home-cooked.