7 award-winning places to eat and drink on the Suffolk coast
Suffolk's coast is perhaps best known for its stunning beaches, but it's also home to a number of award-winning pubs and restaurants.
Here are seven places to eat and drink that have recently been awarded an AA Rosette or been included in the Michelin Guide.
The Anchor, Walberswick
Boasting a huge beer garden, The Anchor is a short walk from the larger coastal town of Southwold and is a popular pit-stop for those on a coastal trek.
It was one of the 13 eateries in Suffolk to be included in Michelin's 2022 guide.
Regatta, Aldeburgh
Specialising in seafood, twins Alex and Oliver Burnside took on Regatta, in Aldeburgh's High Street, in the summer of 2020.
Their restaurant picked up an AA Rosette last year.
The Swan, Southwold
Owned by Southwold brewer Adnams, The Swan Hotel is one of the most imposing buildings in the seaside town – but it's also a great spot for fine dining.
It has two AA Rosettes for its food offering, as well as achieving a four-star rating and being named an Inspectors' Choice Hotel.
The Ship, Dunwich
Dunwich, the seaside village that was once an international port similar in size to 14th-century London, is today home to The Ship, a pub and restaurant.
It has achieved an AA Rosette, as well as named in the AA's Good Pub Guide for 2020.
Sutherland House, Southwold
Sutherland House, which is in Southwold's High Street, is another eatery specialising in seafood on this list.
The AA named the diner among the best in the county last year and awarded it two Rosettes.
The Lighthouse, Aldeburgh
Close to Regatta in Aldeburgh is The Lighthouse, which is currently managed by Sam and Max Hayes.
Their restaurant was named in the Michelin Guide earlier this year.
The Crown, Southwold
Another Southwold entry, food offerings at The Crown Hotel include a range of seafood and meats from the grill.
It is yet another coastal restaurant to pick up an AA Rosette.