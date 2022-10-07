News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 restaurants named the best in Suffolk in Tripadvisor 2022 awards

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM October 7, 2022
Some of the best restaurants in Suffolk are celebrating after being named in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for 2022.

Based on reviews and opinions from customers, these eateries have been highly rated on Tripadvisor for their service, quality, customer satisfaction and more.

Here are the top seven places to eat in Suffolk that have been included in the review site's guide.

1. Francela Restaurant

Salih Akman, manager of Francela in Bury St Edmunds

Salih Akman, manager of Francela in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Francela, which has 1,251 'excellent' ratings, takes the top spot among Suffolk restaurants in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice awards.

The restaurant serves a selection of Mediterranean-inspired meals from its Bury St Edmunds town centre location.

2. De Maravilla Tapas

Spanish and Mediterranean restaurant De Maravilla Tapas, in Haverhill, is second on the list and the second from west Suffolk.

It has a five-star average rating on Tripadvisor, with 78 of its 81 reviews being 'excellent'.

3. The Green Man Inn

Simon and Lucia Lucas with their children Sam and Maria Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Lucas family outside The Green Man Inn - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Simon and Lucia Lucas took over Tunstall's The Green Man Inn in the summer of 2020 and pledged to make the pub the centre of the community.

The pub serves a range of British classics and has been well-received on Tripadvisor – with 118 'excellent' reviews out of 121.

4. Lowestoft Tandoori

Lowestoft Tandoori, in High Street, topped Tripadvisor's list

Lowestoft Tandoori has been included in the Tripadvisor awards list - Credit: Archant

This Indian-style restaurant in Lowestoft's High Street is no stranger to receiving high praise – it was shortlisted for restaurant of the year in the English Curry Awards 2022.

The family-run eatery has a huge 1,298 'excellent' ratings on Tripadvisor.

5. Station Road

Another restaurant in the west of the county, Station Road in Sudbury has a selection of nicely-cooked steaks, beef and burgers.

It has had 190 reviews on Tripadvisor, with 181 of those being 'excellent'.

6. Oakfired at The Royal Oak

Paul Jackson and Paul Williams from Oakfired at the Royal Oak, Beccles are now the third restaurant

Oakfired at The Royal Oak in Beccles made the list - Credit: Nick Butcher

Back in 2018, Oakfired at The Royal Oak in Beccles became one of just three restaurants in the UK to be legally allowed to say it sells 'real' Neapolitan pizza.

And customers are clearly a fan of its pizzas – 472 Tripadvisor reviews out of 521 are 'excellent'.

7. Rose & Mango

Rose & Mango in Newmarket is yet another west Suffolk restaurant to pick up a Travellers' Choice award from Tripadvisor.

The restaurant's five-star rating comes from 246 out of 269 reviews being 'excellent'.

