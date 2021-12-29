7 great pubs that opened in Suffolk in 2021

Gina Cornai is the new landlady of the Butcher's Arms in Leiston - Credit: Charlotte Bond

This year may have been a difficult one for the hospitality industry due to coronavirus, but that didn't stop a number of pubs in Suffolk from serving their first customers.

Here's seven pubs in the county that either opened or reopened in 2021.

Salutation, Ipswich

James Langan with his head chef, Aaron Scopes, outside the Salutation in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

This Ipswich town centre pub reopened under new owner James Langan, who also runs the Station Hotel, in the summer.

Mr Langan said he hoped the pub could help to "bring back a sense of community to the high street".

Blue Boar, Oulton

Director Gemma Burwood at the Blue Boar in Oulton, near Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

The Blue Boar, near Lowestoft, dates back to the 1600s but had been closed for a number of years before Burwood Inns took it on this December.

Director Gemma Burwood revealed the firm invested £150,000 into bringing the pub back into the community.

Butcher's Arms, Leiston

GIna Corani outside the Butcher's Arms, her latest pub - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Gina Corani has 25 years of experience in running pubs and took charge of the Butcher's Arms in the east Suffolk village in August.

The pub is dog-friendly and is managed by Ms Corani's daughter Louise Longhurst, while food is prepared by head chef Trevor Cummins.

Falcon, Ipswich

Lauren Peck, general manager of the Falcon in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town fans were left disappointed when this favourite pre-match pub mysteriously closed in September 2019 — but it has been refurbished and reopened this December.

Lauren Peck, general manager of the new-look Falcon, said: "It's a cozy, warm, welcoming vibe — like a village country pub in the middle of town."

Maldon Grey, Sudbury

Beckie and Tony Bayliss, who have taken on the Maldon Grey in Sudbury - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Beckie and Tony Bayliss, parents of Teigan Bayliss, have taken on the Maldon Grey in Sudbury and plan to use the venue to fundraise for their daughter.

Teigan contracted neonatal herpes and suffered permanent damage when she was kissed on the lips as a baby, with her parents becoming campaigners to raise awareness of the dangers.

Three Kings, Fornham All Saints

Chris and Hayley Lee toast the opening of the Three Kings in Fornham All Saints, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Husband-and-wife duo Chris and Hayley Lee, who also manage the award-winning Bildeston Crown, took charge of this pub near Bury St Edmunds this summer.

Mr Lee revealed the Three Kings underwent a "major refurb" before it reopened.

The Lady of the Lake, Oulton

Steve Thornton, of LEC Pubs, is the new tenant at the Lady of the Lake in Oulton - Credit: Mick Howes

Steve Thornton, of LEC Pubs, made it a "lucky number seven" when he opened this pub after Covid rules were eased in April.

Mr Thornton's firm already ran six pubs, but he said the Lady of the Lake would become the "flagship" of his portfolio.