7 of Suffolk's newest cafés and coffee shops that opened in 2021

Teacups in Woolpit is one of many cafés to open in Suffolk this year - Credit: Danielle Booden

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, there have been a number of new cafés, coffee shops and tearooms that have opened in Suffolk this year.

Here are seven for you to try out.

1. Good Inside, Ipswich

Ben Taylor, Tom Ison, Rebecca Ison and Emily Ison outside Good Inside in Ipswich - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Where: St Margaret's Green, Ipswich IP4 2BS

The town centre café specialises in in low-carb, high protein foods and was opened by husband and wife duo Tom and Rebecca Ison in January.

The owners have an a "paleo ancestral" ethos, which avoids refined carbohydrates and seed oils.

Classics such as fish pie and lamb curry are on the menu, as well as vegetable-based dishes such as aubergine parmigiana.

2. The Queen, Brandeston

Harriet Aitchison serves a customer a coffee at the Queen in Brandeston - Credit: Matthew Usher

Where: The Street, Brandeston IP13 7AD

Publican Caroline Aitchison diversified the offer at the Queen in Brandeston by introducing a café and village shop.

Part of a barn next to the pub was converted with inside and outside seating and the project was made a permanent fixture this year.

The revamp of the pub was funded with a grant from Pub is The Hub, a not-for-profit organisation that helps venues diversify and provide essential services to residents.

3. Teacups, Woolpit

Teacups has become a focal point for the Woolpit community - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where: The Street, Woolpit IP30 9QH

Friends Claire Scotford and Kathyrn Baker took over a former diner in the village near Bury St Edmunds and gave it a major revamp before reopening as a café in August.

The venue had been a "meeting point" for the people in the village, Mrs Baker said, with the duo jumping at the chance to take over the reins.

Teacups serves classic food and drink alongside a range of homemade snacks, cakes and afternoon teas.

4. Cookie Barista, Ipswich

Ben Stamp opened the Cookie Barista cafe at Ipswich Microshops this summer - Credit: Archant

Where: Carr Street, Ipswich IP4 1HD

Cookie Barista was among the first businesses to set up in Microshops in Ipswich, a series of small retail units housed in the former Peacocks store, in the summer.

The café can be found at the entrance of Microshops and has proved popular with shoppers checking out the newest retailers.

Cookies are, of course, on the menu, as well as a range of hot and cold drinks.

5. Smalltown, Clare

Ben Barker and Ed Stone, owners of Smalltown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: Well Lane, Clare CO10 8NH

Childhood friends Ben Barker and Ed Stone teamed up to open Smalltown, an independent artisan bakery, in the west Suffolk village of Clare this autumn.

Mr Barker said he "always had a passion for coffee" leading back to his time in Australia a decade ago.

Smalltown took the place of Café Clare, which closed its doors after the previous owner retired.

6. Veta Rosetta, Martlesham

Adrian Carr has opened the Veta Rosetta coffee house in the Black Tiles pub in Martlesham - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Where: Blacktiles Lane, Martlesham IP12 4SP

The Black Tiles pub in Martlesham opened the Veta Rosetta coffee house — named after the owner's late grandmother.

Adrian Carr wanted to honour his grandmother, who was previously the landlord, when he opened the café in the summer.

The popular pub remains open, but now has a section that serves a range of cakes, coffees, teas, doughnuts and hot drinks.

7. Martha's Barn, Otley

Martha's Barn has opened at Otley Hall, serving breakfast, brunch, lunches and cake - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Where: Hall Lane, Otley IP6 9PA

One of Suffolk's historic homes, Otley Hall, had a new addition this year — the Martha's Barn café.

Louisa and Steve Flavell bought the hall in April last year and set about giving one of the barns a full revamp, with new interiors, a new kitchen, toilets and chef.

All of the food at Martha's Barn is homemade, while the venue also has a seasonal menu showcasing produce sourced from East Anglia.