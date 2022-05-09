'The best fish and chips': Suffolk takeaway named among best in Britain

The Golden Galleon has been ranked as by the fourth best place to get food by the coast in Britain - Credit: Gregg Brown

A Suffolk fish and chip shop has been ranked as one of the best places to eat on the coast.

The Golden Galleon in Aldeburgh was ranked as the fourth-best place in Britain to visit if you are out on the coast by Master Chef judge and writer Grace Dent and chef Ainsley Harriet in an article in The Times.

Dent described The Golden Galleon as "the best fish and chip shop" in the Suffolk coastal town.

Dent said: "The best fish and chip shop in Aldeburgh.

"Which is probably a bad thing because it means as soon as its doors open there is a flood of people dying for the fish and the chips and the mushy peas.

"Get there early."

The Company Shed in West Mersea was also ranked as one of the best places to eat while out visiting the coast.

Dent said: "People don’t think of West Mersea as a glamorous place to go out, but this little wooden shed is chic in its own way.

"Run by a family that really, really care about seafood, the fish here is fresh.

"They’ll be able to tell you where it came from and who caught it that morning.

"I had lots and lots of oysters and a brilliant seafood platter.

"You can eat in with a bring your own bottle, or do what we did and get a takeaway to eat in the car."

Also just over the border in Norfolk Docwra's Chip Stall in Great Yarmouth was also ranked as one of the best places to get some food.

Harriet said: "After an afternoon spent in the penny arcades, cross the road and go into the market, where you’ll find Dawn, who runs Docwra’s chippy. She serves up Great Yarmouth’s best chips.

"The secret? They’re fried in beef dripping.

"Get candy floss for dessert back at the arcade."

The EADT and Ipswich Star is running a poll seeking reader's best fish and chips ahead of National Fish and Chips Day. To submit your favourite eatery complete the form here.