Suffolk fish and chip shop popular with Ed Sheeran named one of best in UK

Ed Sheeran is a customer at Aldeburgh Fish & Chip shop on the Suffolk coast - Credit: Tony Pick/PA

A fish and chip shop which counts Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran as one of its customers has been named one of the nine best chippies in the UK.

Aldeburgh Fish & Chip Shop, in High Street, has been included in National Geographic's guide of the best places to get a serving of the British seaside classic this summer.

It was the only fish and chip shop to make the list in East Anglia.

The chippie on the Suffolk coast regularly attracts large queues - Credit: Charlotte Bond

National Geographic said in its guide that Sheeran, who grew up in nearby Framlingham and still lives in Suffolk, has been a frequent visitor to Aldeburgh Fish & Chip Shop over the years.

The shop has been managed by Peter Cooney and his family for decades.

The National Geographic guide said: "The fact this business is still thriving over 50 years since it was taken over by the Cooneys is due to the excellent standards the family have maintained — not least their commitment to the traditional approach of frying in beef dripping.

"Local boy Ed Sheeran is a fan, and so is José Pizarro, which is probably a better endorsement of its culinary quality."