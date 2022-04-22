News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk food festival named one of the best in the UK to visit this summer

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:42 AM April 22, 2022
Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival has been named one of the best in the UK to visit this summer

A Suffolk food and drink festival has been named one of the best to visit this summer by a national newspaper.

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival, which takes place between September 24 and 25 this year was chosen by The Telegraph as one of the best festivals to visit. 

Held at the riverside Snape Maltings complex, the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival promotes and supports a whole host of Suffolk-based producers, farmers and products. 

Savouring the atmosphere, sampling delicious food and celebrating a weekend of deliciousness at the 14th Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings

Travel writer Natalie Paris at The Telegraph said: "At the heart of the festival is the family meadow, where tractor-loving kids can marvel at the ride-on farm machinery, build lobster pots, make music or practice their cooking.

"New for this year is a seafood stage, offering demos, talks and crab-peeling competitions.

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival is always packed out with visitors

"Visiting chefs, such as Thomasina Miers, will deliver masterclasses and there is an area dedicated to artisan start-ups, with various fringe events taking place around the wider county, too."

Over the years some big name chefs including Valentine Warner, Henry Harris, Thomasina Miers, Sabrina Ghayour, Natalie Colemann and Jane Baxter have attended the festival. 

Ai Iwasaki at her stall for a new business Indigo producing cake and jams at the Aldeburgh Food and

Ai Iwasaki at her stall for a new business Indigo producing cake and jams at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

