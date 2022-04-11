Seven award winning butchers you can buy your Easter roast from

Rolfes of Walsham is one of the many award-winning butchers in Suffolk - Credit: Phil Morley

Whether you are looking for a traditional leg or shoulder of lamb or something more unusual like venison, a roast is a vital part of lots of people's Easter Sunday celebrations.

Here are seven award-winning Suffolk butchers you can get your joint from.

1. Lavenham Butchers

Where: 1 High Street, Lavenham, Sudbury, CO10 9PX

With a laundry list of awards as long as a chain of sausages, Lavenham Butchers are one of the best-regarded meat sellers in Suffolk.

Run by husband and wife team Greg and Jen, Lavenham Butchers are passionate about high welfare meat and offer a smorgasbord of locally sourced beef, lamb, pork, turkeys, geese, game and their own shot wild venison.

Sourcing meat from local farmers, including Bright Farm Aberdeen Angus, and Shimpling Farm Lamb, the butchers ensure all their products reach their exacting standards.

2. Hall Farm Butchers

Where: 25 Market Hill, Framlingham, Woodbridge, IP13 9AN

Stocking locally sourced beef, chicken, lamb and pork, as well as seasonal game, Hall Farm Butchers offer all the products expected of a traditional butcher.

With provenance and quality at the top of its priority list, Hall Farm is proud of the traceability of its stock and the exacting standards they hold its suppliers to.

In addition to cuts of meat, they also offer homemade pies, sausage rolls and other pre-cooked meals.

3. E.W. Revett & Son

E.W. Revetts in Wickham Market award-winning sausages in the making - Credit: Simon Parker

Where: 81 High Street, Wickham Market, Woodbridge, IP13 0RA

Revett's of Wickham Market was founded in 1962 by Edgar Revett, who took over a former fish and chip shop.

In the same year, the recipe for their award-winning sausages was finalised. They pack 50 years of experience into every single one.

On top of this, they offer a wide selection of roasting joints sourced from local small farmers, including Dingley Dell pork, and Sutton Hoo chicken.

4. Rolfes of Walsham

Paul Hubbard Boss at Rolfes of Walsham, accepting the Best Independent Food and drink retailer of the year award - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: The Street, Walsham le Willows, Bury Saint Edmunds, IP31 3AZ and Station Rd, Elmswell, Bury Saint Edmunds, IP30 9HD

With more than 130 years of history in Walsham Lee Willows, Rolfes is more than an institution, winning multiple awards throughout the years, including being named Suffolk’s Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer in 2018.

Rolfes carry out traditional butchery to provide the highest quality meat in both their Elmswell and Walsham branches.

In addition to this, they offer an event catering business, suitable for everything from small gatherings to large scale functions such as weddings and festivals.

5. The Wild Meat Company

Where: Order online at Wildmeat.co.uk

Featured in the Times' guide to the best sustainable butchers in the UK, the wild meat company offers something slightly different, with game ranging from grouse and hare to wild boar and venison all available for purchase.

However, if your cravnig the traditional lamb the company even offer farmed meat, albeit exclusively from free range ethical farmers.

Recently, they were awarded second place in the Best Game Butcher catagory at the Eat Game awards.

6. Suffolk Food Hall

Where: The Strand, Ipswich, IP9 2AB

Supplying the Suffolk Food Hall's Cookhouse Restaurant's kitchens with prepared meat, the butchers at the bustling market site offers a full service on a daily basis.

Supplied by a variety of smaller local farmers, including from the owner's own herd of red poll cattle, the butchers at Suffolk Food Hall pride themselves on high quality, slow grown, and naturally matured meat.

7. Salter & King

Where: 107-109 High Street, Aldeburgh, Suffolk, IP15 5AR and The Causeway, Peasenhall, Saxmundham, IP17 2HU

Combining a passionate and progressive approach to butchery with naturally reared and slow grown meat, Salter & King offers a range of organic, free range and traditionally bred meat from "enlightened" farmers across Suffolk.

They emphasise that all their meat is additive free, and is hung, cut and prepared with real, expert knowledge and skill.

One special thing offered by the butchers is 'old cow', a traditional preparation of a cow that has lived a long, stress-free life on pasture. This is limited in its availability, so move quickly when it comes up for sale.