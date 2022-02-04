News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Guests arriving by helicopter: Life at Suffolk's 'most Instagrammable' pub

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:34 PM February 4, 2022
The award-winning Weeping Willow in Barrow has been named the 'most Instagrammable' pub in Suffolk

The award-winning Weeping Willow in Barrow has been named the 'most Instagrammable' pub in Suffolk - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography/Chestnut

An award-winning pub in Suffolk that was named the 'most Instagrammable' in the county has seen guests arrive by helicopter.

Located in the village of Barrow, The Weeping Willow was named the most Instagrammable pub in Suffolk by You magazine in March 2021.

The Weeping Willow, Barrow, Suffolk,

The Weeping Willow has a huge glass fronted restaurant overlooking the garden and big open kitchen - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography/Chestnut

Tori Dexter, growth manager at the Chestnut group pub chain, said: "I think The Willow has become such an Instagrammable spot because it feels quite quirky and different – the tapestry and artwork is really fun, bright and colourful. 

"There is a real wow factor when you walk in.

"We have noticed that guests are definitely travelling from further afield, with a few even choosing to arrive by helicopter."

The Weeping Willow is a great setting to eat, drink and relax and continues to be at the heart of the local community.

The Weeping Willow is a great setting to eat, drink and relax and continues to be at the heart of the local community - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography/Chestnut

Last summer the restaurant also put a tipi up in the garden.  

The Weeping Willow, Barrow, Suffolk,

The Weeping Willow is a 16th Century pub in Barrow - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography/Chestnut

The restaurant has also been crowned the Best Destination Pub in the Muddy Stilettos awards and has been nominated for the Best Pub in The East of England Tourism Awards. 

Mrs Dexter said the team was "extremely proud" of the pub's achievements.

In October, our food reviewer described the pub as "a lovely venue", saying "the service is efficient but not intrusive and the food is great".

Instagram
Pubs
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Thomas Mills High School

Education News

Suffolk headteacher shocked at 'inadequate' Ofsted rating

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Southwold is a popular destination with people from London

Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook pictured during the game.

Football

Ex-Town boss Cook linked with non-league side

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Ramsholt Arms - Ramsholt near Bawdsey - on the River Deben - Tuesday 10th May

Pubs

The nine best riverside pubs to visit in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon