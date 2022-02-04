Guests arriving by helicopter: Life at Suffolk's 'most Instagrammable' pub
- Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography/Chestnut
An award-winning pub in Suffolk that was named the 'most Instagrammable' in the county has seen guests arrive by helicopter.
Located in the village of Barrow, The Weeping Willow was named the most Instagrammable pub in Suffolk by You magazine in March 2021.
Tori Dexter, growth manager at the Chestnut group pub chain, said: "I think The Willow has become such an Instagrammable spot because it feels quite quirky and different – the tapestry and artwork is really fun, bright and colourful.
"There is a real wow factor when you walk in.
"We have noticed that guests are definitely travelling from further afield, with a few even choosing to arrive by helicopter."
Last summer the restaurant also put a tipi up in the garden.
The restaurant has also been crowned the Best Destination Pub in the Muddy Stilettos awards and has been nominated for the Best Pub in The East of England Tourism Awards.
Mrs Dexter said the team was "extremely proud" of the pub's achievements.
In October, our food reviewer described the pub as "a lovely venue", saying "the service is efficient but not intrusive and the food is great".