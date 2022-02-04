Guests arriving by helicopter: Life at Suffolk's 'most Instagrammable' pub

The award-winning Weeping Willow in Barrow has been named the 'most Instagrammable' pub in Suffolk - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography/Chestnut

An award-winning pub in Suffolk that was named the 'most Instagrammable' in the county has seen guests arrive by helicopter.

Located in the village of Barrow, The Weeping Willow was named the most Instagrammable pub in Suffolk by You magazine in March 2021.

The Weeping Willow has a huge glass fronted restaurant overlooking the garden and big open kitchen - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography/Chestnut

Tori Dexter, growth manager at the Chestnut group pub chain, said: "I think The Willow has become such an Instagrammable spot because it feels quite quirky and different – the tapestry and artwork is really fun, bright and colourful.

"There is a real wow factor when you walk in.

"We have noticed that guests are definitely travelling from further afield, with a few even choosing to arrive by helicopter."

The Weeping Willow is a great setting to eat, drink and relax and continues to be at the heart of the local community - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography/Chestnut

Last summer the restaurant also put a tipi up in the garden.

The Weeping Willow is a 16th Century pub in Barrow - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography/Chestnut

The restaurant has also been crowned the Best Destination Pub in the Muddy Stilettos awards and has been nominated for the Best Pub in The East of England Tourism Awards.

Mrs Dexter said the team was "extremely proud" of the pub's achievements.

In October, our food reviewer described the pub as "a lovely venue", saying "the service is efficient but not intrusive and the food is great".