News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Stowmarket pub's beer festival returns after two-year break due to Covid

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:02 PM March 11, 2022
Staff at the Gladstone Arms looking forward to the beer festival

Staff at The Gladstone Arms looking forward to the beer festival - Credit: Carl Pearson

A beer festival featuring drinks from dozens of breweries is returning in Stowmarket next month.

The Gladstone Arms will be hosting its seventh annual beer celebration over the Easter weekend.

The pub has not been able to host the event for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic, with manager Carl Pearson saying he was excited to put on the festival once again.

He said: "I'm looking at up to 44 different breweries at the moment — I try to get as many new breweries involved as we can, from all over the country. 

"Some local breweries likely to send beer include Ampersand, from Diss, Shortts, from Thornton, and Three Blind Mice from Ely.

"I'm particularly looking forward to a beer by Three Blind Mice, which is aged for 24 months in a whisky barrel.

"We're going to have beers from 2.5 to 17% ABV, including stouts, milds, pale beers — everything you can think of. We will also have 14 different varieties of real cider on at once.

The bar at the beer festival in 2019

The bar at the beer festival in 2019 - Credit: Gladstone Arms

Most Read

  1. 1 East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up
  2. 2 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
  3. 3 Plans to take Portman Road to 'level required by Premier League' revealed
  1. 4 Motorist drives through scene of car fire
  2. 5 Corrie McKeague inquest: Lorry driver says 'no-one inside bin' that was emptied
  3. 6 Chaplin on McKenna's 'hidden messages' and 'touching' Pompey ovation
  4. 7 Trapped deer rescued from barbed wire in east Suffolk village
  5. 8 Cyclist knocked off bike in fail-to-stop incident
  6. 9 'Mesmerising' Suffolk coastal village named among 'most beautiful' in UK
  7. 10 Police re-appeal after van driver dies in collision in north Suffolk

"While it's mostly a local affair, at previous events I've spoken to people from all over East Anglia who have come along to try the rare beers."

The event will be taking place from Thursday, April 14 to Sunday, April 18 at the Gladstone Arms, in Poplar Hill in Stowmarket.

Entry will be free for drinkers. 

Mr Pearson also said the pub had arranged for a number of Suffolk musicians to play over the weekend to add to the atmosphere.

He said: "We'll have live music on Friday and Saturday night.

"On Friday, we have Ben Smith, who will be playing acoustic guitar, while on Sunday rock band The Landed will be performing."

Musicians playing at a previous year's event

Musicians playing at a previous year's event - Credit: Gladstone Arms

Mr Pearson added: "Year on year, the festival has grown more and more popular. We tend to have a few hundred people in on a peak day, such as Easter Sunday. 

"We're just hoping people remember we hold an Easter beer festival from before the pandemic."

More information on the beer festival can be found on The Gladstone Arms' Facebook page.

Pubs
Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

The management team behind The Commodore are set to depart after 10 years at the helm.

'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran outside the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, where he is bringing a legal ac

Ed Sheeran

Part of unreleased Ed Sheeran song accidentally played in court hearing

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson scores to take Town into a 2-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City | Live

Matchday Recap: Burns and Jackson beat LIncoln

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Kesgrave shooting jacob talbot-lummis

Suffolk Live News

Kesgrave shooter has 24-year jail term reduced on appeal

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon