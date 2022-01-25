Award-winning east Suffolk restaurant temporarily closes ahead of takeover

Jonathan Nicholson, owner and head chef of the Bell at Sax restaurant in Saxmundham - Credit: Archant

An award-winning restaurant in Saxmundham has temporarily closed as a hotel firm completes its takeover.

The Bell Hotel, home of the Bell at Sax restaurant, was put up for sale during the Covid pandemic.

Owned by Jonathan Nicholson, the Bell at Sax was included in the Good Pub Guide for 2019 and the the Michelin Guide in 2013.

But now, Hertfordshire-based firm Beales Hotels is in the process of completing a takeover of the High Street building.

A statement of the Bell at Sax's website said: "We are excited to announce we are in the process of transferring ownership of the Bell at Sax to Beales Hotels."

The Bell at Sax opened as a restaurant in 2013 under Mr Nicholson, but has not been used as a hotel for many years.

The Bell Hotel is a Grade II* Listed building, meaning its new owners will be unable to make major alterations to the property without special permissions.