7 of the best bakeries you need to visit in Suffolk

Seven of the best bakeries in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

There is not much better than treating yourself to your favourite sweet treat from your local bakery.

Suffolk is spoilt for choice when it comes to great bakeries - with many making all the cakes and breads on site daily.

Here are the seven best bakeries in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor.

1. Two Magpies Bakery

The Two Magpies Bakery in Southwold claims the top spot for the best bakery in Suffolk on Tripdavisor.

Rebecca Bishop founded Two Magpies in 2013 and it is now a fast-expanding bakery chain.

It specialised in long-fermented sourdough bread, along with cakes and pastries and became very popular.

A year after opening it was shortlisted for the Observed Food Monthly Awards.

Where: 88 High Street, Southwold IP18 6DP

2. Pump Street Bakery

The award-winning Pump Street Bakery in Orford is a popular place for many to get their sweet treat fix.

This historic bakery was voted the Most Loved in East Anglia during Craft Bakers’ Week 2015.

One happy customer said in a review: "Amazing bakery'.

Where: 1 Unicorns Pump Street, Orford IP12 2LZ

3. The Cornish Bakery

Located in the heart of Southwold the Cornish Bakery is popular not only among locals but those visiting the seaside town as well.

The bakery offers focaccia, savoury scones, Cornish pasties and much more.

Where: 54 High St, Southwold IP18 6DN

4. Weston's Bakery

Owned by husband and wife Patrick and Chris Weston the bakery has grown from strength to strength over the years.

Some of the delicious cakes on sale at Weston's Bakery in Sudbury Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The bakery sells a selection of cakes, savoury items and breads.

Weston's has recently taken over one of the former Winch and Blatch stores in the town centre and now has a café.

Where: 23 Gaol Ln, Sudbury CO10 1JL

5. Heils Bakery

Heils in Lowestoft is another popular Suffolk bakery.

As well as providing fresh breads, rolls and pastries and pies the bakery also sells a wide variety of cakes, all made daily.

Where: 145 London Rd N, Lowestoft NR32 1NB

6. Number 1 Bakery

The bakery has been open in Saxmundham since 2017 and sells a variety of homemade products.

The family-run bakery has received high praise on Tripadvisor.

One happy customer said the bakery had lovely fresh bread and cakes.

Where: 1 High St, Saxmundham IP17 1DF

7. Jakery Bakery

Another one of the best-rated bakeries in Suffolk is located in Southwold.

Described as a small sweet treat bakery the business has a range of gluten-free options.

One customer described the bakery as "amazing and fantastic" in a review on Tripadvisor.

Where: 38 High St, Southwold IP18 6AE