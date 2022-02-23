News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The seven best restaurants in Bury St Edmunds according to Tripadvisor

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:56 AM February 23, 2022
Pascal and Karine Canevet, owners of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds.

Pascal and Karine Canevet, owners of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury St Edmunds is known for its great range of restaurants and whether it is Mediterranean cuisine or a fine dining experience, there is something for everyone.

Here are the top seven restaurants in Bury St Edmunds according to Tripadvisor as of February 22, 2022.

1. Francela

Where: 27 Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1UZ

When: 12-2pm and 5-10pm Tuesday to Friday, 12-10pm Saturday, 12-9pm Sunday

Price: Mains from £18.50 to £24.95

This Angel Hill restaurant specialises in Mediterranean grill and mezze with a range of lamb, chicken and fish courses on the menu.

Francela has 1,113 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor with customers praising the flavours and great hospitality.

2. Maison Bleue

Pascal Canevet, head chef and owner of renowned French restaurant Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds

Pascal Canevet, head chef and owner of renowned French restaurant Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Where: 30-31 Churchgate St, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1RG

When: 9am-11pm Tuesday to Saturday

Price: Dinner £42.50 per person

Maison Bleue offers a French-modern fine dining experience in the heart of Bury St Edmunds.

The dessert menu features a French cheese selection which the Michelin Guide described as a "must try".

3. The Tavern on St John's

Craig Nichols, owner of the Tavern on St John's St

Craig Nichols, owner of the Tavern on St John's St - Credit: Archant

Where: 88-89 St John's St, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1SQ

When: Thursday 5-9pm, Friday 5-11pm, Saturday 12-11pm, Sunday 12-8pm

Price: Mains from £10

The menu at this pub contains a range of burgers and pizzas and offers a two-for-one burger night on Thursdays. 

It serves a roast dinner on Sundays which one Tripadvisor user described as the "best roast in town".

The business prides itself on providing a "classic pub atmosphere with a relaxed an informal food offering".

4. 1921 Angel Hill

Zack Deakins, the chef patron at 1921 Angel Hill.

Zack Deakins, the chef patron at 1921 Angel Hill. - Credit: Archant

Where: 19-21 Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1UZ

When: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-2.15pm and 6-9.15pm 

Price: Mains from £24

The main courses at 1921 Angel Hill reflect the farmland surrounding Bury St Edmunds, with chicken from Sutton Hoo and Lamb from the Denham Estate.

The fine dining restaurant, set in an old townhouse, has lunch, dinner and taster menus as well as a selection of canapes.

5. The Bull Inn

The Bull Inn in Woolpit

The Bull Inn in Woolpit - Credit: Mark Heath

Where:  The St, Woolpit, Bury St Edmunds IP30 9SA

When: 12-3pm and 6-9:30pm

Price: Mains from £12.50

In the village of Woolpit, The Bull Inn's menu features all the classic dishes of British pub food, including burgers, pies and steak.

Head chef Paul Gort said "the menu is designed to have something for everyone and we like to keep things interesting, with new takes on old classics".

The Bull Inn also has a number of rooms available to book. 

6. Baileys 2 Coffee and Tearooms

Where: 5 Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX

When: Monday to Saturday 9am-4pm

Price: From £5.25

Offering breakfast and lunch menus in the historic Bury St Edmunds Medieval Grid, Baileys 2 is a contemporary coffee bistro.

It offers a variety of different sandwiches and toasties and has a strong local reputation for its friendly environment.

7. Cheers Restaurant 

Where: 24 Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1UZ

When: Monday to Friday 4-11pm, Saturday and Sunday 12-11pm 

Price: Mains from £12.50

Cheers Restaurant is a steakhouse which gives customers the opportunity to cook their own steak to their liking on a hot stone. 

The restaurant provides the option to eat as much steak as you like and the set menus come with additional starters, sides and drinks.

Bury St Edmunds News

