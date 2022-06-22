7 of the best Italian restaurants to indulge in pizza and pasta in Suffolk

Paul Jackson and Paul Williams from Oakfired at the Royal Oak. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Us Brits just can't get enough of classic Italian dishes.

From pasta to pizza and calzones to cappuccinos, Italian restaurants are a staple of the high street.

That's no different in Suffolk, with many great independent options across the county.

Here are seven of the best Italian restaurants in Suffolk based on reviews from several different review sites...

1. Oakfired at Royal Oak, Beccles

Oakfired at Royal Oak has won a prestigious national award. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

In 2018, Oakfired at Royal Oak became one of just three restaurants in the UK legally allowed to say it sells 'real Neapolitan pizza'.

Found in Beccles, this Italian offers a takeaway option for those who want to enjoy the specialist pizza from the comfort of their own homes.

2. Watson and Walpole, Framlingham

Watson and Walpole opened in Framlingham in 2020 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Watson and Walpole is the only Italian restaurant on this list to feature on the Michelin guide.

Just off Framlingham's market square, this restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday with separate lunch and dinner services.

3. Mangiare Risotrante Italiano, Newmarket

Veal ossobucco with roast potatoes and rocket leaves - a proper Italian classic - Credit: Simon Weir/Archant

Open seven days a week, this Newmarket restaurant is a go-to for those in the town centre who fancy tucking in to some authentic dishes from the continent.

Our review of Mangiare described the food as "authentic, well-cooked and delicious" with "prompt, friendly and attentive" service.

4. Rustico Italian, Bury St Edmunds

Inside Rustico, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

One of Suffolk's newest Italian restaurants, Rustico had a lot of buzz surrounding its opening in Bury St Edmunds.

Since opening, Rustico has proven to be a hit in the area, providing the town with an independent Italian restaurant to rival the Abbeygate Street chains.

5. Honey Hill, Clare

The Pizza Calabrese at Honey Hill in Clare - Credit: Liz Heath

Honey Hill in Clare offers something slightly different in comparison to other Italian eateries.

There's pizza for dining in and taking away, but there's also a selection of pastries and coffee for those who want to enjoy a lighter, more relaxed experience.

6. Cafe Bencotto, Felixstowe

Cafe Bencotto in Felixstowe is among the best reviewed Italian restaurants in Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

There's plenty on offer at Cafe Bencotto, including a diverse range of small plates, boards, salads and sides to accompany, or stand in for, the main meal.

Found in Felixstowe's Hamilton Road, this eaterie is open from 9am until 11pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

7. Cleone's, Halesworth

Visitors to Halesworth's The Angel Hotel can treat themselves to an Italian feast at Cleone's restaurant.

At Cleone's there's an extensive wine and alcohol list for those who fancy sampling not just the Italian food, but the drinks as well.