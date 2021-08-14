5 of the best new restaurants in Suffolk this year

Published: 6:00 AM August 14, 2021

Zoe Cutting, owner of The Moloko cocktail bar and tapas restaurant on Lion Street in Ipswich - Credit: Danielle Booden

A host of new culinary delights have come to Suffolk this year despite of the coronavirus pandemic – here are five of our favourite restaurants.

The hospitality industry is among the worst hit by the pandemic, with businesses being forced to close and furlough staff three times since the virus took hold on our shores.

But these new Suffolk restaurants are bucking the trend and are serving up delicious dishes to hungry customers.

Pork souvlaki, with an extra skewer of chicken, from The Greek Hut, Ipswich - Credit: Nicola Warren

1. The Greek Hut, Ipswich

Bringing Greek street food to the Ipswich Waterfront, this small-scale operation opened in February, primarily serving takeaway.

It serves up delicious souvlaki wraps and boxes, with a choice of chicken, pork or halloumi skewers – as well as the traditional Greek loukaniko sausage.

Sitting at the outside tables on a sunny day enjoying their food is a great way to spend the afternoon.

Sea bass fillet with samphire, red onions, bulgur wheat and rouille at The Fish Dish in Sudbury - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

2. The Fish Dish Restaurant and Oyster Bar, Sudbury

After running her popular pop-up seafood restaurant in Sudbury for three years, owner Carolyn Munro now has a permanent home to call her own.

The new restaurant in Station Road serves up fresh seafood platters to both eat-in and takeaway.

Among some of the items on the menu includes seafood paella, swordfish salmoriglio and calamari.

Pork belly bites from the menu at The Moloko in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

3. The Moloko, Ipswich

Nestled away in Lion Street, in the former Aqua Eight building, this Spanish tapas and Italian Cicchetti restaurant brings home the flavours.

The relaxed, small-plate restaurant offers a wide range of meat, fish and vegetarian tapas as well as sharing plates and paella.

It also offers brunch, before turning into a bar at night with a DJ and outdoor terrace.

Beach Street features a number of containers converted into shops and restaurants - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

4. Beach Street, Felixstowe

While not necessarily a restaurant, the new hip outdoor space on the Felixstowe seafront is bringing street food to the coast – with a side of craft beer.

From waffles at the Waffle Shack, to smoked meat and fish at The View, the new space near Mannings is becoming increasingly popular.

Other options include vegan heavyweights Hank's Dirty, Patty Macs burgers and Four Three Pizza.

The beer-battered globe artichoke with homemade herb and caper mayonnaise, pea puree and hand cut chips at Woodlands restaurant, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

5. Woodlands, Bury St Edmunds

A recent addition to Suffolk's "foodie capital", this new vegan restaurant boasts being the county's first plant-based fine dining restaurant.

Open inside the Bannatyne Health Club and Spa, the restaurant serves from breakfast until supper (on Fridays) – including afternoon tea – in its elegant dining room.

Dishes include sticky pulled jackfruit with noodles and stir-fried vegetables, as well as lavender panna cotta and chocolate fondant tarts with pistachio ice cream.



