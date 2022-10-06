News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 excellent spots for breakfast in and around Bury St Edmunds

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:08 PM October 6, 2022
Breakfast at Wright's in Bury St Edmunds

Breakfast at Wright's in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Tom Swindles

Bury St Edmunds is the foodie capital of Suffolk and it should come as no surprise that the town is bursting with wonderful spots for breakfast.

Even in the surrounding areas, there are plenty of farm shops, cafes and restaurants which are all well worth a visit for those who want to start the day the right way.

Here are just seven of the best places to get breakfast in and around Bury St Edmunds.

ICE

Where: Unit 1, Lundy Court, Perkins Rd, Rougham, Battlies Green, Bury St Edmunds IP30 9ND

It didn't take long for word of ICE's breakfasts to spread to food lovers in west Suffolk.

Just off the A14 in Rougham, it's in an unlikely yet very accessible spot for those who don't mind a quick drive before their breakfast.

Whether it is a full English, a stack of pancakes or even flat iron steak that takes your fancy, your tummy will thank you for the good food ICE has to offer.

Wright's Cafe

Breakfast at Wright's in Bury St Edmunds

Breakfast at Wright's in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Tom Swindles

Where: Unit 2, 2 Cornhill, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1BE

What started as a market stall has become a vibrant and exciting cafe in the heart of Bury St Edmunds town centre.

Wright's Cafe has a charming environment and does breakfast a bit differently to your usual cafe.

The 'Wright's Brekkie' comes with bone marrow, which might not be to everyone's taste, but was a refreshing way to liven up breakfast and is sure to be talk of the table.

FOLK Cafe

Breakfast at FOLK Cafe in Bury St Edmunds

Breakfast at FOLK Cafe in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Tom Swindles

Where: Fornham Business Court, The Drift, Fornham St Martin, Bury St Edmunds IP31 1SL

This breakfast spot has quickly become one of the most popular places to eat in the Bury St Edmunds area.

Not only is the breakfast made exactly how you'd want it, but the cakes next to the counter are to die for, too.

If you haven't got room during your visit, take a slice away with you to enjoy later.

Krazy Horse

Where: Empire House, Business Park, 3 Lamdin Rd, Lark Valley Dr, Bury St Edmunds IP32 6NU

There's so much to look at whilst eating breakfast at Krazy Horse.

You might not know that this motorcycle showroom contained a cafe upstairs, but once you find it, you'll keep coming back.

The cafe's all-day breakfast menu has everything from sweet to savoury and vegetarian to meaty, making sure you don't miss out on all Krazy Horse has to offer.

Gastrono-Me

Melbourne Smash at Gastrono-me, Bury St Edmunds Picture: Archant

Melbourne Smash at Gastrono-me, Bury St Edmunds Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Where: 22 Abbeygate St, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1UN

It's not unusual for Gastrono-Me to fill up during breakfast service - and for good reason.

The breakfast menu is large and contains everything from bagels to breakfast burritos.

As you're tucking in, why not wash it all down with a mimosa while you're at it?

La Hogue Farm Shop & Cafe

Where: La Hogue Road, Chippenham, CB7 5PZ

If you're willing to travel about 10 minutes west of Bury St Edmunds, you will be rewarded with a hearty breakfast at La Hogue Farm Shop & Cafe.

With stunning views of the west Suffolk countryside, the rural setting makes for the perfect way to start the day.

La Hogue is another place that has a mouth-watering cake selection to enjoy after breakfast and after all that you'll be set up for the day ahead.

Baileys 2

Where: 5 Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX

One of Bury St Edmunds' favourite tea rooms is also just as good at doing breakfast.

Breakfast at Baileys 2 is served between 9am and 11.30am and the menu has lighter bites like toasted brioche all the way up to the full English.

For those who fancy just filling up on a drink, the made-to-order smoothies or the iced blended drinks should do the trick.

Food and Drink
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News
Suffolk

