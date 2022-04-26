7 of the best places for steak and chips in Suffolk
- Credit: Simon Weir/Charlotte Bond
Nothing says luxury like a steak dinner, and Suffolk, with its long history of cattle rearing, is a great place to tuck into one.
Here are nine of the best steakhouses in Suffolk, with feedback from the eateries on review websites.
1. Cheers
Where: 24 Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1UZ
A unique concept in dining, Cheers has you cook your steak to your own liking on a hot stone.
Reviewers loved it, with the cuts of steak described as "really nice" and the staff as "extremely attentive".
2. 16 Steakhouse
Most Read
- 1 New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk
- 2 Plans for 14 homes in Suffolk village submitted
- 3 7 Suffolk eateries which have had celebrity visitors
- 4 Work starts on A14 business park which could create 3,000 jobs
- 5 'There is a big step to be made' - McKenna on turning Town into contenders
- 6 Part of A14 closed after car ends up on roof following crash
- 7 Cafe's thank-you to community after 'kick in the teeth' theft
- 8 Suffolk seaside hotel named among the best in the country
- 9 Man arrested after driver in his 40s killed in A134 crash
- 10 Car overturns after accident near Ipswich town centre
Where: Steakhouse 16, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, IP43QJ
Located on the outskirts of Ipswich, 16 Steakhouse by Jamie Lee Smith focuses on offering good food at a relaxed restaurant.
Past customers have described their steaks as "excellent", "delicious" and "perfection" while the staff have a reputation for being polite, friendly and bubbly.
3. Steak Lobster & Co
Where: Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2AQ
Located on Felixstowe seafront, Steak Lobster and Co prides itself on serving top-quality surf and turf with a view of the North Sea.
All its steak is dry-aged for 30 days and the lobsters come straight out of the sea at Felixstowe, sourced from local fishermen.
4. Red Lodge Steakhouse
Where: Turnpike Road, Red Lodge, Bury St Edmunds IP28 8LB
Known for its homely atmosphere and cheery staff, Red Lodge Steakhouse is laser-focused on steaks, with the only other things on the menu being its other speciality — exotic meat steaks, including the famously delicious kangaroo.
Warning: this restaurant is not suitable for vegetarians or vegans.
5. Ogilvie's Grill House
Where: Lakeside Avenue, Thorpeness Golf Club and Hotel, Thorpeness, IP16 4NH
Based in the Thorpeness Golf Club, Ogilvie's is a traditional restaurant with all-leather seats and cartoons of golfers on the wall.
Customers describe the food as fantastic, and guests aren't limited to steak – with a decent selection of vegan and vegetarian options available.
6. The Forge Kitchen
Where: Duke Street, Ipswich, IP3 0AE
An Independent bar and smokehouse close to Ipswich Waterfront, The Forge Kitchen is located in a former electricity substation and still has many of its original industrial features, giving the bar a steampunk feel.
The Forge insists on keeping plates simple, with an emphasis on food cooked as nature intended.
It has proved a hit on review sites, with some diners describing it as an "incredible experience", with friendly and efficient staff.
7. Blue Salt
Where: Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, IP12 4AH
Founded in 2019, Blue Salt is aiming to revolutionize the way people enjoy food, cooking things on a wood-fired grill or in a smoke oven, and infusing them with Persian blue salt.
The restaurant says the scent of the wood penetrates the food, giving it a distinct, rustic taste, and it seems the people of Woodbridge agree – with the food regularly being described as "amazing" on online review sites.