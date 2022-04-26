News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

7 of the best places for steak and chips in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:52 AM April 26, 2022
Blue Salt in Woodbridge features in our list of best places for steak and chips in Suffolk

Blue Salt in Woodbridge features in our list of best places for steak and chips in Suffolk - Credit: Simon Weir/Charlotte Bond

Nothing says luxury like a steak dinner, and Suffolk, with its long history of cattle rearing, is a great place to tuck into one. 

Here are nine of the best steakhouses in Suffolk, with feedback from the eateries on review websites.

1. Cheers 

Where: 24 Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1UZ

A unique concept in dining, Cheers has you cook your steak to your own liking on a hot stone. 

Reviewers loved it, with the cuts of steak described as "really nice" and the staff as "extremely attentive".

2. 16 Steakhouse

Most Read

  1. 1 New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk
  2. 2 Plans for 14 homes in Suffolk village submitted
  3. 3 7 Suffolk eateries which have had celebrity visitors
  1. 4 Work starts on A14 business park which could create 3,000 jobs
  2. 5 'There is a big step to be made' - McKenna on turning Town into contenders
  3. 6 Part of A14 closed after car ends up on roof following crash
  4. 7 Cafe's thank-you to community after 'kick in the teeth' theft
  5. 8 Suffolk seaside hotel named among the best in the country
  6. 9 Man arrested after driver in his 40s killed in A134 crash
  7. 10 Car overturns after accident near Ipswich town centre

Where: Steakhouse 16, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, IP43QJ

Located on the outskirts of Ipswich, 16 Steakhouse by Jamie Lee Smith focuses on offering good food at a relaxed restaurant. 

Past customers have described their steaks as "excellent", "delicious" and "perfection" while the staff have a reputation for being polite, friendly and bubbly.

3. Steak Lobster & Co

Where: Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2AQ

Located on Felixstowe seafront, Steak Lobster and Co prides itself on serving top-quality surf and turf with a view of the North Sea. 

All its steak is dry-aged for 30 days and the lobsters come straight out of the sea at Felixstowe, sourced from local fishermen.

4. Red Lodge Steakhouse

Where: Turnpike Road, Red Lodge, Bury St Edmunds IP28 8LB

Known for its homely atmosphere and cheery staff, Red Lodge Steakhouse is laser-focused on steaks, with the only other things on the menu being its other speciality — exotic meat steaks, including the famously delicious kangaroo.

Warning: this restaurant is not suitable for vegetarians or vegans. 

5. Ogilvie's Grill House

Where: Lakeside Avenue, Thorpeness Golf Club and Hotel, Thorpeness, IP16 4NH

Based in the Thorpeness Golf Club, Ogilvie's is a traditional restaurant with all-leather seats and cartoons of golfers on the wall. 

Customers describe the food as fantastic, and guests aren't limited to steak – with a decent selection of vegan and vegetarian options available. 

6.  The Forge Kitchen

Where: Duke Street, Ipswich, IP3 0AE

An Independent bar and smokehouse close to Ipswich Waterfront, The Forge Kitchen is located in a former electricity substation and still has many of its original industrial features, giving the bar a steampunk feel.

The Forge  insists on keeping plates simple, with an emphasis on food cooked as nature intended.

It has proved a hit on review sites, with some diners describing it as an "incredible experience", with friendly and efficient staff.

7. Blue Salt

Where: Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, IP12 4AH

Founded in 2019, Blue Salt is aiming to revolutionize the way people enjoy food, cooking things on a wood-fired grill or in a smoke oven, and infusing them with Persian blue salt. 

The restaurant says the scent of the wood penetrates the food, giving it a distinct, rustic taste, and it seems the people of Woodbridge agree – with the food regularly being described as "amazing" on online review sites. 

Food and Drink
Suffolk
Ipswich News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Kieran Mckenna at Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra vs Ipswich Town | Match reaction

'It won't be accepted' - McKenna on 1-1 draw at Crewe

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended an incident on the A120 yesterday (Saturday, April 23)

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

Man dies at the scene of A120 'incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Essex Police has announced that a 72-year-old man who was missing from Clacton has been found

Missing People | Updated

Missing 14-year-olds have been found, say police

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The Scales of Justice Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Essex Police

Suffolk man convicted in connection with £13million fraud

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon