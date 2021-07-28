Published: 7:00 PM July 28, 2021

Where's your favourite place to get ice cream in Suffolk? - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

With temperatures on topping 30C in recent weeks nothing sounds better than getting a couple of scoops of ice cream with a tonne of toppings.

But where should you be heading for some super scoops in Suffolk? Here are seven options for the best ice cream in the county.





Harris and James - Southwold and Aldeburgh

The popular creamery has expanded in recent months over the northern fringes and into Norfolk but still maintains its Suffolk roots.

The shops' ice cream is made using local milk and cream. The company also makes its own chocolate.

Among the more unusual offerings from Harris and James are key lime, party ring and gummy bear flavours.





The i Scream shop in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

i-Scream - Ipswich

Tucked away on St Peter's Street in Ipswich is the popular i-Scream parlour is still going strong after over 20 years.

Famed for its variety of toppings combinations it's been said that you could go in every day of your life and never have the same combination twice.

Little Ice Cream Company - Felixstowe

Boasting a variety of different flavours right on the sea front, the Little Ice Cream Company serves sweet treats made here in Suffolk for you to enjoy on the beach.

From flavours like parma violet to jammie dodger the shop manages to bring a new twist to well known and classic tastes.





The Parlour Lavenham

Made in small batches The Parlour promises customers a way to "taste your way through the seasons".

Some of the fruity flavours on offer include rhubarb, strawberry, raspberry and cherry.

Suffolk has a thriving ice cream scene - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ives - Aldeburgh

Christmas pudding, pink grapefruit and stem ginger, just some of the flavours on offer at Aldeburgh high street staple Ives.

Ives has had a parlour in the town for over 25 years from where it also serves luxury milkshakes.

In recent years the company has also been serving vegan and plant based ice creams to cater to different eating preferences.





The Galley creamery is a new addition to the ice cream scene in Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Galley Creamery - Woodbridge

A new player to the Suffolk ice cream game The Creamery is looking at bringing radical new flavours to the county's ice cream offering; such as blood orange and Turkish delight.

With sorbets and milkshakes on offer as well as traditional ice creams available, Galley owner Ugur Vata hopes the new business will be a good addition to the town.





Waffles are also a big part of Lotties - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Lottie's - Bury St Edmunds

Positioned on Angel Hill, Lottie's offers a lot more than just gelato with bubble waffles and churros a key part of their menu.

However, it perhaps offers one of the more unusual ways to enjoy your ice cream as part of an afternoon tea along with many of the restaurants other bestsellers.