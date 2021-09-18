The best roast dinners in Suffolk as chosen by our readers

Published: 12:00 PM September 18, 2021

A roast dinner is a vital part of a Sunday for many people.

In Suffolk there are a variety of pubs and restaurants which offer a delicious Sunday roast.

We asked East Anglian Daily Times readers for advice on where to find the best roast dinners in Suffolk, here are their answers:

The Brantham Bull

Where: The Brantham Bull, The Street, Brantham, CO11 1PN

Price: From £12

The Brantham Bull is set in Constable Country and offers home cooked food, relaxing surroundings and service with a smile.

The 16th century pub has bags of character and a huge beer garden. A trampoline, sandpit, and football pitch are provided for more playful customers. Dogs and children are welcome.

Roast dinners are available on Sundays between 12pm and 5pm for £13-£14, while on Wednesday you can get one for £12.

The Manger and Stables

Where: The Manger and Stables, Bradfield Combust, Bury St Edmunds, IP30 0LW

Price: From £14.95

The Manger and Stables is a traditional pub which has been serving up food in the little village of Bradfield Combust since the 15th century.

Serving food Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 2:30pm and 6:30pm to 8:30pm, the traditional beamed inn is both child and dog friendly.

A roast at The Manger will set you back £14.95.

The Freston Boot

Where: The Boot, Freston Street, Freston, IP9 1AB

Price: From £14.50

The Boot in Freston is a well regarded traditional pub in a 17th century building with a modern twist. It focuses on seasonal and local products, sourcing a substantial amount of its ingredients from its own kitchen garden.

It also has a small retro cinema with tiered seats sourced from Southwold, Great Yarmouth and Paris.

The Boot can sell you a roasted squash wellington for £14.50, a pork belly for £16, and a roast beef for £17.

The Vulcan Arms

Where: The Vulcan Arms, Sizewell, Leiston, IP16 4UD

Price: From £11.50

Located in the small village of Sizewell, The Vulcan Arms delivers an intimate atmosphere complete with a log burner.

The pub dates from the 18th century, when it was converted from a forge and named after the Roman god of blacksmiths.

The pub offers an extensive menu with traditional roasts available at Sunday lunchtime.

According to its website, a public house has existed on the site since the middle ages, when smuggling tunnels crisscrossed the landscape.

The Vulcan Arms also has a caravan site next to the pub.

A roast dinner at The Vulcan Arms comes in at an affordable £11.50.

The Magpie Pub

Where: Magpie Inn, Norwich Road, Little Stonham, Stowmarket, IP14 5JY

Price: From £7

The Magpie Pub is located in the historic village of Little Stonham.

The Magpie offers its customers made to order traditional British food, alongside international cuisine, including seafood.

On Sunday you can order a roast dinner from The Magpie between 12-3PM. There are three plate sizes, small for £7, medium for £9, and large for £12.

The Duck

Where: The Duck, Station Road, Campsea Ashe, Woodbridge, IP13 0PT

Price: From £15.50

Located close to Wickham Market train station in Campsea Ashe, this pub prides itself on being located next to the Suffolk coast. It promises a friendly welcome and that you will "walk in, waddle out".

Roast beef will cost you £16.50, while pork and chicken are £15.50. Roast dinners are available on Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

The Café at Willow Tree Farm

Where: Willow Tree Farm Shop, Lower Road, Glemsford, Sudbury, CO10 7QU

Price: From £14.95

A family run café found in the heart of the Suffolk countryside, Willow Tree Farm offers fresh home cooked food in comfortable surroundings.

Dogs are welcome in the café, which is located alongside a farm shop.

The café is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm and a roast dinner will cost between £14.95 and £24.95, depending on how many courses you want.

The Ufford Crown

Where: High Street, Ufford, Woodbridge IP13 6EL

Price: £16

Opened in its current form since 2011, The Ufford Crown offers tempting menus using seasonal produce from local suppliers.

Comprising of a spacious restaurant, a cosy bar and a stylish lounge area, the restaurant also has a terrace for warmer evenings.

Open Wednesday to Sunday, The Ufford Crown offers a roast dinner for around £16.

The pub is child friendly, and has recently installed a new play area.

The Belstead Arms

Where: Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich, IP2 9QU

Price: From £8.50

The Belstead arms has been serving the Ellenbrook Green area since the 1960s.

With an expansive bar, and separate restaurant, it offers a roast of the day for only £8.45.

The pub often hosts live music events too, and is a great venue for watching the football.

The Anchor

Where: The Anchor, 19 Quay Street, Woodbridge, IP12 1BX

Price: From £13.50

This 18th century quayside pub sits close to the station in the heart of Woodbridge.

Open seven days a week, all year round, it offers freshly prepared local produce and centres on classic British, Mediterranean and Asian flavours.

Roasts range from £13.50 upwards.

The Froize Inn

Where: The Street, Chillesford, Woodbridge, IP12 3PU

Price: From £16

Set in the rural village of Chillesford, the Froize is an extremely well regarded restaurant.

Serving food only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, sittings are limited and booking is highly recommended.

The restaurant offers its carvery for £16.