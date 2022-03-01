News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 of the best Suffolk coastal pubs to visit for food

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:27 PM March 1, 2022
fish cake from Sole Bay Inn, Southwold

Cod, smoked haddock and prawn fish cake from Sole Bay Inn, Southwold - Credit: Sole Bay Inn

The Suffolk coast has always been known as a great day out with its natural beauty and easy-going atmosphere.

Be sure to stop by one of these pubs for some quality food and drink while visiting the area. 

1. The Lord Nelson, Southwold

Just a short walk from Southwold's seafront, the Lord Nelson has been a staple of the town's community for decades.

Punters can tuck into classic seaside dishes, made with local ingredients, and wash it down with a pint of Adnams from the local brewery.

2. The Mill Inn, Aldeburgh 

The Mill Inn, Aldeburgh has stopped all holiday bookings until 2021. Picture: Wendy Turner

The Mill Inn in Aldeburgh which sits just by the seafront, picture: Wendy Turner - Credit: Archant

The Mill Inn is a cosy seafront pub, restaurant and B&B in Aldeburgh that dates back to the 16th century.

As well as enjoying some traditional pub food, customers also have the option to try the in-house American smoking oven or tapas evening. 

3. The Dolphin Inn, Thorpeness

As the weather begins to improve, the Dolphin Inn's sizeable pub garden is a great place to soak up the sun.

There is a special roast menu on a Sunday as well as an inclusive regular menu that caters for children and vegans too. 

4. The Ferry Boat Inn, Felixstowe

Ferry boat inn old Felixstowe Food and drink review

The Ferry Boat Inn, in Felixstowe was picked in our list - Credit: Archant

The Ferry Boat Inn at the tiny Deben estuary fishing hamlet of Felixstowe Ferry is a traditional establishment with roots dating back to the 15th century.

Whether you want to share some fresh mussels with a friend or get stuck into a rump steak, the FBI's menu leaves diners spoilt for choice.

5. Sole Bay Inn, Southwold

Another great spot for visitors to Southwold to indulge themselves is the Sole Bay Inn which sits just below the lighthouse and is a pillar of the local community.

The pub's seasonal menu is designed to celebrate coastal produce and complement its Adnams beverages.

The kitchen is open from noon until 9pm with plenty to enjoy.

