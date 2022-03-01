5 of the best Suffolk coastal pubs to visit for food
- Credit: Sole Bay Inn
The Suffolk coast has always been known as a great day out with its natural beauty and easy-going atmosphere.
Be sure to stop by one of these pubs for some quality food and drink while visiting the area.
1. The Lord Nelson, Southwold
Just a short walk from Southwold's seafront, the Lord Nelson has been a staple of the town's community for decades.
Punters can tuck into classic seaside dishes, made with local ingredients, and wash it down with a pint of Adnams from the local brewery.
2. The Mill Inn, Aldeburgh
The Mill Inn is a cosy seafront pub, restaurant and B&B in Aldeburgh that dates back to the 16th century.
As well as enjoying some traditional pub food, customers also have the option to try the in-house American smoking oven or tapas evening.
3. The Dolphin Inn, Thorpeness
As the weather begins to improve, the Dolphin Inn's sizeable pub garden is a great place to soak up the sun.
There is a special roast menu on a Sunday as well as an inclusive regular menu that caters for children and vegans too.
4. The Ferry Boat Inn, Felixstowe
The Ferry Boat Inn at the tiny Deben estuary fishing hamlet of Felixstowe Ferry is a traditional establishment with roots dating back to the 15th century.
Whether you want to share some fresh mussels with a friend or get stuck into a rump steak, the FBI's menu leaves diners spoilt for choice.
5. Sole Bay Inn, Southwold
Another great spot for visitors to Southwold to indulge themselves is the Sole Bay Inn which sits just below the lighthouse and is a pillar of the local community.
The pub's seasonal menu is designed to celebrate coastal produce and complement its Adnams beverages.
The kitchen is open from noon until 9pm with plenty to enjoy.