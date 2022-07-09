7 of the best pubs for real ale in Suffolk

Oakes Barn is one of Bury St Edmunds' busiest pubs and has a good selection of real ales - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Are you looking for a new pub to enjoy some real ale in Suffolk?

Suffolk is home to plenty of charming pubs that are ready and waiting to satisfy your ale cravings.

Here are just seven of the many great Suffolk pubs that are perfect for real ale enthusiasts.

1. The Walnut, Stowmarket

The Walnut in Stowmarket is popular for real ale - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Having undergone a refurbishment in 2019, The Walnut in Stowmarket has cemented itself as one of the most appealing places to wet your whistle in the town.

There's a changing selection of real ale on the handpumps as well as a good range of cider and craft beer.

2. The Angel, Woodbridge

The Angel is in Woodbridge, east Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Angel is a traditional two-bar drinking pub with exposed beams and tiled floors.

This Woodbridge establishment has a regularly changing range of real ales which is complemented by an impressive selection of over 270 gins.

3. The Fox, Pakenham

The Pakenham Fox has won CAMRA west Suffolk pub of the year after being renovated and brought back to life in 2016. Owners Be-Be Kennedy and Nick McIlwraith. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

This village pub was named as the best pub in west Suffolk in 2018 by CAMRA after reopening in 2016.

The Fox in Pakenham serves a variety of real ales and also has a sizeable garden to enjoy your beverage in the sun this summer.

4. The Boot, Freston

The Freston Boot near Ipswich has won loads of awards - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One of the most well established pubs in Suffolk, it is know surprise that the Freston Boot is also a great place for real ale.

There's a changing selection of up to six handpump and craft beers as well as being renowned for their food offerings.

5. The Moon & Mushroom, Swilland

Nikki and her bar manager Mark - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Moon & Mushroom in Swilland is one of the most picturesque pubs in mid Suffolk with its fairy lights and exposed beams.

There's a good selection of up to four beers and the snug environment makes it a comforting place to grab a pint.

6. Oakes Barn, Bury St Edmunds

One of Bury St Edmunds' busiest establishments, Oakes Barn has established itself as the top dog of the pub scene in the market town.

Punters can enjoy the healthy selection of real ale whilst taking in the vibrant atmosphere at this warm and inviting pub.

7. The Theberton Lion, Theberton

The Theberton Lion is a lively pub and a pillar of the local community - Credit: Google Maps

The Theberton Lion is a lively old village bar with patio seating outside and plenty of seating inside, complete with a central fireplace.

The local beer club regularly meets here and real ciders in bottle are now available all year round including Giggler and Thistly Cross Traditional.