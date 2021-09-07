The 10 best places to eat in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor

Published: 4:20 PM September 7, 2021

Pascal and Karine Canevet, owners of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It can be hard to choose where to go out for a meal in Suffolk, with so many fantastic options.

So why not let us help you choose?

These are the 10 best restaurants in Suffolk, according to Tripadvisor as of September 7, 2021.

1. Lowestoft Tandoori

Where: 176 High Street, Lowestoft NR32 1HU

Lowestoft Tandoori, in High Street, topped Tripadvisor's list - Credit: Archant

Top of the list is a Lowestoft restaurant which offers a range of Indian, Bangladeshi and Asian fusion dishes.

It has certainly proved popular in east Suffolk - with 1,093 people rating the restaurant as 'excellent' on Tripadvisor.

2. Francela Restaurant

Where: 27 Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1UZ

Salih Akman, manager of Francela in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Francela, which has 1,002 'excellent' ratings, serves a selection of Mediterranean-inspired meals from its Bury St Edmunds town centre location.

Reviewers on Tripadvisor have recommended Francela's halloumi appetisers and its seafood and lamb dishes.

3. Oakfired at Royal Oak

Where: 35 Ravensmere, The Royal Oak, Beccles NR34 9DH

Paul Jackson from Oakfired at the Royal Oak, Beccles - Credit: Nick Butcher

This pub's kitchen has the official seal of approval from Italy as one of a handful of restaurants in the country to serve 'real' Neapolitan pizza.

Out of 461 reviews on Tripadvisor, Oakfired has 413 'excellent' ratings.

4. Ninedeli

Where: 9 Pinkneys Lane, Southwold IP18 6EW

Located in the centre of one of Suffolk's idyllic seaside towns, Ninedeli serves up coffees, sandwiches and salads to Southwold's many visitors.

Ninety-one 'excellent' ratings are enough to take this quaint deli into fourth place on Tripadvisor's Suffolk ranking.

5. Ocean Fish Platter

Where: 43 Upper Brook Street, Ipswich IP4 1DU

The Ocean Fish Basket, a new fish restaurant in Upper Brook Street in the heart of Ipswich, and owner Mr Hasan Orman. Picture: DAVID VINCENT - Credit: Archant

Opposite the Sainsbury's near Ipswich Cornhill is Ocean Fish Platter, which is popular in the county town for its seafood and Mediterranean dishes.

Ipswich's best-ranked restaurant has 387 'excellent' ratings out of 431 reviews.

6. Maison Bleue Restaurant

Where: La Maison Bleue, 30-31 Churchgate St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1RG

Chef patron Pascal and Karine Canevet of Maison Bleue - Credit: Archant

Located in a converted 17th-century house, Maison Bleue's French-inspired meals have seen the restaurant awarded Michelin’s Sommelier Award.

Reviewers have praised the eatery's ambience and "impeccable" service, leaving 1,423 'excellent' ratings.

7. The Wickhambrook Greyhound & Twenty One

Where: Meeting Green, Wickhambrook, Newmarket CB8 8XS

The Greyhound in Wickhambrook won 'Pub of the Year' in last year's Eat Suffolk Awards - Credit: Archant

Winner of 'Pub of the Year' in the Eat Suffolk Food Awards 2020, the Greyhound serves traditional pub grub and regularly hosts live music in its beer garden.

A total of 430 pub-goers were impressed enough to leave the top rating in their review on Tripadvisor.

8. Lavenham Blue Vintage Tea Rooms

Where: Market Place, Lavenham CO10 9QZ

The west Suffolk village of Lavenham is home to a number of cafés, but the Blue Vintage Tea Rooms take the top spot on Tripadvisor.

The produce at the tea rooms is sourced locally and has been sampled by actor David Neilson, best known for playing Roy Cropper on Coronation Street.

Blue Vintage has attracted 659 'excellent' reviews on Tripadvisor.

9. Edwards

Where: 59A Thoroughfare, Halesworth IP19 8AR

This Halesworth family-run business serves up home-cooked meals using ingredients sourced from nearby towns and villages.

Its Sunday roasts have proved a hit with regulars, with the eatery having 291 top ratings on Tripadvisor.

10. Graze at the White Horse

Where: 29 New Market, Beccles NR34 9HE

Graze at the White Horse also features in Tripadvisor's rankings - Credit: Archant

Smoked locally-sourced meats and an extensive list of cocktails and spirits are on the menu at the White Horse, which is the second Beccles restaurant to feature in Tripadvisor's list.

Its 778 'excellent' ratings on the review site are enough to take the smokehouse into the top 10.