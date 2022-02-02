The nine best riverside pubs to visit in Suffolk

The Ramsholt Arms is just one of Suffolk's peaceful riverside pubs - Credit: Janice Poulson

Whether you are a yachtsman looking for a stopover during a cruise, a bird watcher looking for a place to warm-up after watching some waders or just looking for a place to finish your walk, Suffolk's riverside pubs are an ideal option.

Here are seven you can visit:

1. Butt and Oyster

Where: Pinmill Rd, Ipswich, IP9 1JW

Located on the River Orwell in the tiny port of Pin Mill, the Butt and Oyster is set among a collection of small quays and boatyards. The pub commands a fantastic view of the impressive barges moored alongside it.

Just a few miles from Ipswich, this popular pub is perfect for a relaxed lunch.

2. Harbour Inn

Where: Black Shore, Southwold, IP18 6TA

Set next to the River Blyth, beside the collection of black tarred sheds that make up Southwold Harbour, the Harbour Inn is the perfect place to sit back and try a few of the town's famous beers.

Some fantastic walks can also be started here, either heading south to Dunwich or North towards Covehithe

3. The Anchor

Where: 26 Court St, Nayland, Colchester, CO6 4JL

The Anchor Inn is a piece of history, having served the village of Nayland for more than five centuries.

With expansive gardens on the banks of the Stour and warm fireplaces inside, this pub is great all year round.

4. The Ramsholt Arms

Where: Dock Rd, Woodbridge, IP12 3AB

Isolated on the Wilford Penisula, the Ramsholt Arms is the only pub located on the northern shore of the Deben.

With fantastic views over the mudflats and down the river towards Felixstowe Ferry, it is well worth the long trip for a meal out.

5. Plough and Sail

Where: Snape Bridge, Snape, Saxmundham, IP17 1SR

Located close to the famous Snape Maltings concert venue, the Plough and Sail is set near the magical reedbeds of the River Alde.

Be careful if approaching via the water — local yachtsmen report that the river can be quite treacherous.

6. The Maybush

Where: Cliff Rd, Waldringfield, Woodbridge, IP12 4QL

The third pub you reach while travelling up the Deben, the Maybush is located in the tiny village of Waldringfield and offers a cosy nautically-themed interior.

On a windy day, you can hear the ringing of stays against masts in the moorings from the beer garden, and in summer watch dinghys race about the Waldringfield cut.

7. The White Hart

Where: London Rd, Blythburgh, Halesworth, IP19 9LQ

The White Hart dates back to the 16th century and offers fantastic views over the tidal salt marshes of the Blyth Estuary.

It is ideally placed for walks exploring from neighbouring tourist hotspots Southwold and Walberswick and even offers a set of rooms for people who want to stay a little further out of town.

8. The Steamboat Tavern

Where: 78-80 New Cut West, Ipswich IP2 8HW

A music pub on the Ipswich Waterfront, the Steamboat was once tied to the Tolly Cobbold brewery visible across the water.

While its post-industrial setting is a little different to the rural spots of the other pubs on this list, the views over Ipswich Docks are still very impressive.

9. The Outlook

Where: Fox's Marina, The Strand, Ipswich, IP2 8NJ

While not technically a pub in the same way as the others on this list, and not located in an ancient and storied building, the Outlook delivers views over Ipswich Harbour and the staff will make every effort to make you feel welcome.

Located in Fox's Marina the cafe bar has a properly homely feel.