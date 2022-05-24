''We didn't expect this' - Suffolk pizzeria celebrates first birthday

A Suffolk pizzeria has celebrated its first birthday after receiving plenty of support from the community.

Biga Napoletana opened in May 2021 in Stowmarket and was the result of 15 years of hard work from owner Tom Polnisiak.

Opening in Bury Street in the mid Suffolk town, Biga Napoletana is a family-run business with owner Mr Polnisiak and wife Sylwia, who have been supplying their area with an authentic taste of Italy.

Originally from Poland, Mr Polnisiak came to the UK in 2006 to work as a photographer and fitter — but all the while built a love for classic Italian pizza, learning from online support groups.

When his friends tried his pizza they persuaded him it was good enough to sell, so when he lost his job in November 2020 he decided to make food his full time passion.

Tom came to the UK in 2006 to work as a photographer and fitter — but all the while built a love for classic Italian pizza - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Polnisiak, who worked in catering for many years, is now working full time for the business and said the feedback from the local community has been incredible.

Whilst reflecting on the first year of Biga Napoletana, Mrs Polnisiak said: "We didn't expect it to go this well.

"We started at a difficult time, there were lots of new food places opening up in Stowmarket and I was thinking 'how are we going to keep busy?'"

However, it's been nothing but success for the takeaway and collection restaurant, which only delivers to a four mile radius in order to ensure that customers get the best quality product.

Biga Napoletana is truly authentic Italian down to the details - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Polnisiak continued: "We get a lot of new people travelling up to an hour to try our pizza.

"We've been doing it all by ourselves and so far the key to success has been to keep connected with our customers.

"Step by step we have built a name for Biga Napoletana and many, many more people are coming each day.

"We are very proud and my husband has achieved his dream, which is a massive achievement.

"When you put your heart into something, it will work".

Biga Napoletana is open from 4pm to 9pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays as well as 4pm to 9.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.