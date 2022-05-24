News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

''We didn't expect this' - Suffolk pizzeria celebrates first birthday

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:20 PM May 24, 2022
Tom Polnisiak and his wife Sylwia have opened a new pizzeria , Biga Napoletana, in Stowmarket. Pict

Tom Polnisiak, owner of Biga Napoletana in Stowmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk pizzeria has celebrated its first birthday after receiving plenty of support from the community.

Biga Napoletana opened in May 2021 in Stowmarket and was the result of 15 years of hard work from owner Tom Polnisiak.

Opening in Bury Street in the mid Suffolk town, Biga Napoletana is a family-run business with owner Mr Polnisiak and wife Sylwia, who have been supplying their area with an authentic taste of Italy.

Originally from Poland, Mr Polnisiak came to the UK in 2006 to work as a photographer and fitter — but all the while built a love for classic Italian pizza, learning from online support groups.

When his friends tried his pizza they persuaded him it was good enough to sell, so when he lost his job in November 2020 he decided to make food his full time passion.

Tom Polnisiak and his wife Sylwia have opened a new pizzeria , Biga Napoletana, in Stowmarket. Pict

Tom came to the UK in 2006 to work as a photographer and fitter — but all the while built a love for classic Italian pizza - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Polnisiak, who worked in catering for many years, is now working full time for the business and said the feedback from the local community has been incredible.

Whilst reflecting on the first year of Biga Napoletana, Mrs Polnisiak said: "We didn't expect it to go this well.

"We started at a difficult time, there were lots of new food places opening up in Stowmarket and I was thinking 'how are we going to keep busy?'"

Most Read

  1. 1 Community sadness after death of man who was found in river
  2. 2 Fire crews tackle blaze for several hours at Suffolk farm
  3. 3 Former Suffolk poultry farm site could be converted into homes
  1. 4 15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer
  2. 5 Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river
  3. 6 14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem
  4. 7 5 miles of congestion on A14 after crash involving car and two lorries
  5. 8 Boy, 14, arrested after serious sex attack in Suffolk town is released
  6. 9 'New-look' Aldi store set to reopen in Sudbury, creating additional jobs
  7. 10 Bent names Town stars among his best-ever team-mates

However, it's been nothing but success for the takeaway and collection restaurant, which only delivers to a four mile radius in order to ensure that customers get the best quality product.

Biga Napoletana is truly authentic Italian down to the details

Biga Napoletana is truly authentic Italian down to the details - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Polnisiak continued: "We get a lot of new people travelling up to an hour to try our pizza.

"We've been doing it all by ourselves and so far the key to success has been to keep connected with our customers.

"Step by step we have built a name for Biga Napoletana and many, many more people are coming each day.

"We are very proud and my husband has achieved his dream, which is a massive achievement.

"When you put your heart into something, it will work".

Biga Napoletana is open from 4pm to 9pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays as well as 4pm to 9.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Food and Drink
Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

The White Horse Inn near Bury St Edmunds is set to be sold at auction

Pubs

Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A happy Kieran McKenna and Sam Morsy at Fleetwood.

Football

Ipswich Town installed as early League One title favourites

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gallery

GALLERY: 'Stunning' turnout as Hadleigh Show returns after enforced break

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
The A140 is partially blocked after a crash

Suffolk Live News

Severe delays on major Suffolk route after crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon