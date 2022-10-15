'We are very pleased': Joy as Suffolk restaurant named among UK's best

Chef Vicky Tolfrey (right) and owner Hayley Lee at The Bildeston Crown - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The owner of a top Suffolk restaurant has said she is "very pleased" after being recognised in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023.

The Bildeston Crown was one of the 32 Suffolk restaurants included in the prestigious guide.

The restaurant, which is also an AA Inspectors' Choice Hotel, retained its thee AA Rosette Award for Culinary Excellence.

Vicky Tolfrey is also the new head chef at the Bildeston Crown after former chef Chris Lee left the restaurant in May.

Chef Vicky Tolfrey and owner Hayley Lee at The Bildeston Crown with their award from the AA - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hayley Lee said she was "very pleased" to be included in the AA Restaurant Guide.

She added: "We have had a change of chef so we are very, very pleased that we have retained our three rosettes, and we have had them since 2008 so it is a good morale booster for the team.

"Our new chef Vicky is really keen on keeping the reputation that we have."

The Bildeston Crown was also the only Suffolk venue named in the Good Hotel Guide's pubs with rooms list in 2019.

The restaurant, which is one of the most renowned places to eat in all of Suffolk, serves a range of classic dishes including beer battered fish and chips, sirloin steak and red poll cheeseburger.

The Bildeston Crown also prides itself on using fresh and local produce.

The Bildeston Crown has won an award from the AA - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hayley said that the restaurant's "quality food, beautiful environment and a great team atmosphere" is what makes it stand out above the rest.

"We strive to be the best and we can deliver every day," Hayley said.

"We are a well-established business and we are known not just locally but nationally.

"We have won prestigious awards over the years and we just keep on top of everything making sure we deliver every day and keep pushing ourselves to better ourselves."