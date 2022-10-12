Enjoy poke bowls, bubble tea, brownies and beer at huge new food festival 

Businesses in the Waveney Valley are gearing up for a whole weekend of deliciousness as the inaugural Bungay Food and Drink Festival launches.

Taking places in and around Earsham Street, and drifting into the castle bailey gardens, this is a brand-new festival from Bungay Events and Business Association – to promote an annual street market that will place every autumn for years to come.

Festival organiser Didy Ward says there’s a buzz of excitement around the preparations, adding that it comes off the back of the success of the Garden Market in 2021, which was moved from May to an autumn date slot due to Covid restrictions.

“It worked so well later in the year that we started talking about all the great food and drink businesses in the region, and how fantastic it would be to do something for them. To launch the new street market, which will be annual, we decided to create a whole festival around the producers.”

Didy Ward - organiser of the Bungay Food & Drink Festival - Credit: Contributed

Main events (chiefly the food and drink market) are to be held on Sunday, October 23 from 9am to 4pm. But there are also a series of fringe attractions to visit, as well as talks and exhibitions.

“We’re so acutely aware of the problems they’re facing at the moment with climate change, the cost-of-living crisis, biodiversity loss and the cost of production,” says Didy. “Those are huge challenges that affect all of us – from what we pay for food, to what’s available – we wanted to address that,” she adds Didy, revealing an open forum discussion will take place at the Fisher Theatre on Saturday, October 22 from 1pm.

“Speaking will be food producers such as Hodmedod’s, Fen Farm and Wakelyn’s. And we have another farm coming, a Dutch company, who do soil-free vertical farming. At the moment they’re farming in a disused warehouse near Bury St Edmunds.

“Another farm is coming along to talk about food production. It will be controversial, perhaps, but interesting.”

Also beginning on the Saturday is a week-long exhibition at St Mary’s Church, Authors, Artists and Agriculture, looking at the history of agriculture and brewing in the Waveney Valley over the years, in collaboration with Bungay Museum.

"On the Sunday our food and drink stalls will be out in force. There are around 50 or more of them, and they’ll be lined up all along Earsham Street. The castle bailey adjacent will also be open with entertainment and a cookery theatre with demonstrations,” says Didy.

“I was really keen to be as inclusive as we possibly can be, rather than just being for ‘foodies’. So the Waveney Food Bank are coming along to show how to cook a nutritious meal from the most basic ingredients, on a budget.

The success of Bungay's autumn Garden Market led organisers to set up the town's new food and drink festival - Credit: Contributed

“Also, Sally Gagan on Earsham Street will have a stall outside her house selling donated kitchen utensils really cheap. Proceeds will go to various things locally including Meet Up Mondays.

“It’s all coming together nicely. There’s so much to do – which is quite daunting – but it’s been great fun to organise. I think there will be a fantastic atmosphere in Bungay that weekend.”

For more information, including a full list of traders, go to bungay-suffolk.co.uk

Bungay Food & Drink Festival Fringe

Gemma Parker of Earsham Street Café has organised multiple events to coincide with the festival.

October 15 to 19: Tasting days at Earsham Street Deli.

October 15, 6pm to 10pm: Gourmet pie and mash night with a quiz at The Old Bank

October 18 to 23: Wine tastings at Imperial Wine.

October 18, 5pm to 7pm: Dairy tour at Fen Farm with a cheese tasting.

October 20 to 21, 7pm: Six-course 15-mile tasting menu at Earsham Street Café.

October 22, 12noon to midnight: Green Dragon Little Beer Festival.

October 29, 11am: Indian dance workshops and buffet meal at Emmanuel Church Community Rooms.

October 30, 12noon-3pm: Halloween-themed carvery at The Buck Inn, Flixton.

Throughout October, Wednesday to Sunday, 5pm to 9pm: Pizza specials at Suffolk Stonehouse

Fen Farm will be at the event with their raw milk cheese Baron Bigod - Credit: Contributed

Who’s at the street market?

More than 50 food and drink businesses will be selling their wares. Street food includes poke bowls and bubble tea, Scotch eggs, curry, hog roast and miniature Sunday roasts in Yorkshire puddings.

Other goodies to get your hands on include:

Stow Fen Brewing Co: The Bungay-based brewery overlooking Stow Fen in the Waveney Valley will bring along a selection of its beers – crafted in ‘The Governor’. The range includes a fruity Blackberry Porter, full-bodied Chestnut Stag, and the Ole Badger Porter, with a hint of chocolate.

Sunday Charcuterie: Fantastic salamis and whole cut cured meats made with high welfare pork from small, trusted farms. The range includes garlic and black pepper salami, coppa, pancetta, guanciale (for making authentic carbonara at home), and a new selection of terrines, such as pork rillettes and pork with pistachio and prunes.

Sunday Charcuterie - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The Norfolk Truffle Company: Moreish morsels crafted with Belgian chocolate in a huge variety of flavours, from apricot and Amaretto to dark Champagne, tiramisu and gin and lemon.

Fen Farm Dairy: The farm’s Baron Bigod has become one of Bungay’s most famous exports. Try the creamy, raw, brie-style cheese. Also for sale should be their skyr, raw butter and unctuous mascarpone.

Cakefinity: Gluten, dairy and soya-free cakes, bakes and sweets, from brownies and flapjacks, to honeycomb, meringues and cupcakes.

Mindful Mixology: A percentage of the sale of these ready-to-pour, double-serve cocktails in bottles goes to the Music Venues Trust and other charities. They taste good too. Popular buys are the Salted Coconut Espresso Martini and the Lychee Martini.

Hodmedod’s: Championing British-grown grains and pulses – which we’re all encouraged to eat more of for our gut health. Chat with them about how to incorporate their fava beans, pink flamingo peas, British chia seed and more into your cooking.







