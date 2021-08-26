Cheers! Cathedral transformed for beer festival with hundreds of drinks
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
More than 200 ales are on offer as St Edmundsbury Cathedral has been transformed for the 29th East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival.
The Bury St Edmunds' cathedral's Dean, Joe Hawes, has given permission for the place of worship to host the six-day festival.
The event started on Wednesday and has seen dozens of punters arrive to sample the wide range of drinks that are on offer.
This includes more than 200 ales, 40 ciders, food stalls and a full entertainment programme.
Musical artists from across Suffolk, as well as a Beatles tribute band, have been booked to perform before the festival wraps up on Bank Holiday Monday.
The festival opens at midday every day until Saturday, with ticket prices costing up to £22 - but entry on Sunday and Monday will be free.
Organised by the West Suffolk branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), all proceeds from the festival will be donated to charity.
