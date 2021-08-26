Cheers! Cathedral transformed for beer festival with hundreds of drinks

Published: 7:05 PM August 26, 2021

More than 200 ales are on offer as St Edmundsbury Cathedral has been transformed for the 29th East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival.

The Bury St Edmunds' cathedral's Dean, Joe Hawes, has given permission for the place of worship to host the six-day festival.

Punters enjoy a drink in the courtyard of the Bury St Edmunds cathedral - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The event started on Wednesday and has seen dozens of punters arrive to sample the wide range of drinks that are on offer.

The East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival is being held for the 29th time - Credit: Sonya Duncan

This includes more than 200 ales, 40 ciders, food stalls and a full entertainment programme.

Hundreds of ales are available at St Edmundsbury Cathedral - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Musical artists from across Suffolk, as well as a Beatles tribute band, have been booked to perform before the festival wraps up on Bank Holiday Monday.

All proceeds from the beer festival will go to charity - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

The festival opens at midday every day until Saturday, with ticket prices costing up to £22 - but entry on Sunday and Monday will be free.

Festival-goers enjoy a tipple in St Edmundsbury Cathedral - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Organised by the West Suffolk branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), all proceeds from the festival will be donated to charity.

A selection of the drinks on offer at the East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival - Credit: Sonya Duncan



