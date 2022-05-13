Bury St Edmunds food festival to return for its 10th year

The 10th annual Bury St Edmunds Food & Drink Festival is returning to Suffolk's foodie capital this summer.

Organised by the Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District (BID), the event will be taking place from Sunday 28 to Monday 29 at the end of August.

The festival will feature a farmer's market selling locally grown produce, scores of stalls stocking everything from gin to granola, and special menus from some of the restaurants that put Bury St Edmunds on the map.

The festival will feature demonstrations by professional chefs including Zack Deakins from 1921 and Pascal Canevet from Maison Bleue - Credit: Rob Holding

In addition to offering a wide variety of foodstuffs, local chefs will be conducting kitchen theatre displays, showing visitors how to make various dishes made popular by the town's restaurants.

Mark Cordell, Bury St Edmunds BID chief executive said: "Since we started this event in 2012 we have tried to offer something a little different each year and 2022 is no exception.

"We are shining a spotlight on many of the local highlights that make Bury the foodie capital of Suffolk."

Zack Deakins of 1921 conducts a demonstration - Credit: Rob Holding

He continued: “Among our BID member businesses getting involved in the festival are a number of our established restaurants such as 1921 and Casa with their chefs giving demonstrations in the Stoves Cookery Theatre.

"Others are having a stall as part of the event or doing something special at their own premises over the weekend.

"We’re also involving member businesses from our partner organisation Bury St Edmunds and Beyond such as The Northgate and ICE."

"Bury has around one in four of almost 90 food and drink establishments with awards to their name and this event is a great showcase for them."

The event will also give an opportunity to the cooking stars of the future, with demonstrations being put on by students from West Suffolk College.

On top of this, children's activities include face painting, fairground rides and free street entertainment and will be available across both days.