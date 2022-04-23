News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Cancer survivor opens aircraft-themed cafe on former RAF base

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:00 PM April 23, 2022
Updated: 4:15 PM April 23, 2022
Ellie and Alan Fenton have reopened a cafe on the Notley Industrial estate in Raydon, near Hadleigh

Ellie and Alan Fenton have reopened a cafe on the Notley Industrial estate in Raydon, near Hadleigh - Credit: The Runway Cafe

A new aircraft-themed cafe has been opened by a cancer survivor on the site of a former USAF base. 

Ellie and Alan Fenton "seized the day" and opened the Runway Cafe in Raydon on Monday, April 11.

Mrs Fenton said: "I was diagnosed with cancer last year, had major surgery and was off work for quite a few months.

"It makes you re-evaluate your life and I've always wanted to run a cafe, so I said 'now is the opportunity, if we don't do it now, seize the day and all that, we'll never do it'.

"My husband and I both handed our notices in and went off to buy the cafe. We were working long hours, and the thought of having 4-hour commutes again or working to 9pm — We just wanted a better quality of life and one we can control."

Ellie is passionate about the history of the base, which was used by the US Army Airforce during the Second World War

Ellie is passionate about the history of the base, which was used by the US Army Airforce during the Second World War, and has decorated the cafe with old photographs showing its history - Credit: The Runway Cafe

She continued: "It is a bit quiet at the moment but this was deliberate, to sort of ease ourselves into it.

"My husband was a retail food manager for a big store, and part of that was overseeing the cafe to a certain extent. I'm a good home baker and cook, but was a sustainability manager before this so It is a big change."

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk town named one of the best places to live in the UK
  2. 2 The 10 best Indian restaurants in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor
  3. 3 Man shoots duck with catapult then throws it for dog to chase and kill
  1. 4 Drug dealing mum-of-four to be sentenced
  2. 5 Man arrested after paramedic assaulted in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 6 Players with points to prove in this deadest of dead rubbers
  4. 7 Plans for 900 new homes submitted for seaside town
  5. 8 11 of the best independent garden centres and nurseries in Suffolk
  6. 9 Review: Trying the food at Suffolk's hottest new Italian restaurant
  7. 10 Matchday Live: Updates from Crewe Alexandra v Ipswich Town

The Runway Cafe serves what they describe as "pretty standard cafe food": "Breakfasts, light lunches, jacket potatoes, omelettes, paninis are very popular.

"As we go along I'm hoping to add some more specials and home-baked items."

The Runway cafe will be serving "standard cafe" food to start with but plans on adding home-baked items and tea boxes

The Runway cafe will be serving "standard cafe" food to start with but plans on adding home-baked items and tea boxes to the menu - Credit: The Runway Cafe

"We do salads, which were never done here before. We try and make it as varied as can be. We're on a learning curve as to what people want.

"Obviously, our key audience is people on this estate, who are mainly men who want their bacon sandwiches in the morning.

"I'm going to do afternoon tea boxes we can deliver to the local area as well, once we've settled in a bit. 

"There's so much opportunity" Mrs Fenton added. "In the local area, apart from Hadleigh, there are not really a lot of places you can go to eat, so we really want to push out to the local community and visitors, and to make the most of the history of the park."

Food and Drink
Babergh News
Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

Alan Titchmarsh arriving for the Women in Film and TV Awards at the Hilton Park Lane in London. Pict

Suffolk Live News

ITV show featuring Alan Titchmarsh to be filmed in Suffolk village

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The army was called to a Suffolk beach after a suspected bomb was discovered

Suffolk Live News

'Mortar bomb' found at Suffolk beach as army sent in to investigate

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
10 fire appliances were called to tackle the blaze.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Dozens of firefighters tackled major blaze in Suffolk town

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece Simpson in action for Ipswich Town's Under 23s against Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Press conference

Young striker Simpson tells Town he wants to leave Portman Road

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon