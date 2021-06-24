Colchester Food and Drink Festival returns with new Prosecco bar
- Credit: Archant
The Colchester Food and Drink Festival is set to return for its 17th year at Castle Park with a new Prosecco bar and free parking.
The festival will see the return of lots of favourite stalls as well as some new and exciting ones this weekend, June 26-27 between 10.30am-5pm.
There will be something for everyone with local and international food and drink on offer.
Don Quinn, one of the festival directors, said: "We created this event around the current Covid restrictions so the delay in the total lifting of restrictions does not affect the overall plan. This will be a wonderful outdoor event in a glorious park, one of the most beautiful in the UK.
"We have created wide boulevards with a one way system, wider for instance than town centre paths.
"We have a large open area for picnicking from the huge range of hot and cold food on offer.”
Tickets cost £5 per adult with U14s going free. Organisers also want people to buy tickets with confidence as they are refundable if the event is cancelled.
Free parking for customers will be available in Kings Meadow.