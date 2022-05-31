Greggs creates 18 new jobs as new store opens at business park

Greggs has opened a new store at a new Colchester retail park (file photo) - Credit: PA

Bakery chain Greggs has opened a new shop in a new Colchester retail park, creating 18 new jobs for the area.

The new store, which has opened in the Stane Retail Park, which will also be home to the a new Debenhams after the high street giant announced the .

Freshly-made sandwiches and sweet treats will be available for those looking to grab a bite on the go.

Customers will be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs app.

The shop, which will be showing off a fresh new look, will be open from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and 8am to 5pm on Sundays.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Colchester has brought 18 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”