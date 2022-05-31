News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Greggs creates 18 new jobs as new store opens at business park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:45 PM May 31, 2022
Updated: 12:58 PM May 31, 2022
File photo dated 18/6/2020 of a woman leaving a branch of Greggs in Leeds. The fast food chain has w

Greggs has opened a new store at a new Colchester retail park (file photo) - Credit: PA

Bakery chain Greggs has opened a new shop in a new Colchester retail park, creating 18 new jobs for the area. 

The new store, which has opened in the Stane Retail Park, which will also be home to the a new Debenhams after the high street giant announced the . 

Freshly-made sandwiches and sweet treats will be available for those looking to grab a bite on the go. 

Customers will be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs app.

The shop, which will be showing off a fresh new look, will be open from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and 8am to 5pm on Sundays. 

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Colchester has brought 18 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Food and Drink
Colchester News

Don't Miss

The proposed masterplan for Great Barton which would see up to 1,375 new homes built on agricultural

Suffolk Highways

Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Dame Judi Dench during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

Suffolk Live News

Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The performance was part of Clacton Airshow's 150th anniversary celebrations

Suffolk Live News

When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk this weekend

Suffolk Live News

What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon