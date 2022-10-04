Suffolk's community pubs - 'use them, or lose them'

The value of our ‘locals’ cannot be underestimated. As community halls dwindle, bus routes recede, and cuts are made to vital services, often ‘the pub’ is the last thing standing in many rural parts.

They’re no longer altars to beer. Today, pubs are Monday Meet-Up spaces, coffee morning destinations and, in some cases, Post Offices or shops offering a lifeline to those living in villages and hamlets.

After a tough two years, and facing a bleak-looking winter with price rises and staffing issues, these places need our support more than ever. Here are just three worth seeking out in Suffolk.

Suffolk’s first community pub - The Battisford Punch Bowl

I enjoyed a lovely dinner here a few years ago. Though it’s not the food that particularly stands out in my mind – but rather the friendliness of the place. We were surrounded by people who lived in, or near, the village. They leaned in to tell us what was best on the menu, or about their favourite beers. One commented it was a shame we’d missed the quiz, held the night before, with the kind of unguarded familiarity you really only find in rural pubs.

Being a journalist, naturally I love a natter and was soon in conversation with the whole dining end of the Punch Bowl. I got a sense, from that one visit, of why pubs (and community pubs especially) are so vital, and why locals covet them so dearly. These places have almost become an extension of their homes.

Graham Card, one of the committee who runs the Punch Bowl, tells me the village has around 280 chimneys, to give an idea of how many families it serves. But its reach goes far beyond this, with visitors popping in from nearby Combs, Ringshall and Little Finborough.

The Battisford Punch Bowl - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Graham’s involvement goes back to the beginning of 2007/8 when the pub was put on the market by the then-landlord, being swiftly snatched up by investors who’d bought a number of similar ventures at auction.

“They [the new owners] did their best, to be fair,” he says of the sale, “but after three years it got to the point when they were looking to close and redevelop.”

The future of the Punch Bowl was left hanging precariously in the balance as a solution was sought – with villagers rightly worried about losing the last remaining community building in walking distance. They felt strongly it couldn’t be swallowed up into housing and challenged applications to Mid-Suffolk District Council.

“One of the owners asked us to prove the pub was viable,” Graham adds. And that saw the beginning of a major new venture for local people, who came together to create Suffolk’s first community pub.

“There were obviously conversations around lease arrangement,” says Graham. “The cost of the lease had to be reasonable, and they were looking for a return. We came up with an agreement on the price we felt we could meet, and reached out to people with those special sets of skills and experience we needed. People who would be prepared to roll their sleeves up and get involved.”

Inside The Battisford Punch Bowl - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Advice was taken from organisation, The Pub is the Hub, and Graham and the team visited other pubs in the region, largely Norfolk, harvesting ideas and advice to set up a Community Interest Company (CIC) – opening the pub together in April 2011.

It’s a real shared effort, run almost entirely by volunteers, with the only salaries paid to a manager and chef (a position they’re currently recruiting). “It could be anything from making sure there are flowers on the tables every week, to running the bar, putting paint on the windows, or the gardening club looking after the gardens,” Graham says of the variety of voluntary jobs carried out.

“And it’s always been well looked after,” he adds, saying the pub has come through with its “head above water” after Covid. “We’re now building and trading for the future. This is rapidly becoming the only pub in the area.

“It almost seems unfair to other pubs for us to trade, because it’s down to volunteer effort. This wouldn’t be commercially viable if it was brewery-owned, with further income taken by a landlord.”

In more recent years a villager bought the Punch Bowl from investors, and is leasing it back to the CIC in “a generosity recognised by everyone”.

Everyone, says Graham, is happy to roll their sleeves up, and there’s a sense of pride in what they’ve achieved and what they have to offer.

The bar is well-stocked with beers from local brewers including Mauldons, Adnams, Mighty Oak and The Cabin Brewery in Bildeston. “We try, in all we do, to either source locally or support local suppliers. Our wines, for example, come from Nethergate. We have a long relationship with them. They’re very good with us, and with them we’ve managed to put together a sensibly-priced and attractive wine list.”

The hunt for a new chef is on, but the pub does offer burger evenings, and the incredibly popular Spice Night on the fourth Monday of the month, where Graham heads up the kitchen – being a keen cook and food lover.

“I’ve done it for probably around seven years now,” he says. “It’s £12 per person and for that I put on six or seven dishes in a buffet-style. People then come up and choose what they want. There’s poppadoms and pickles and naan bread. Then for dessert we have some very simple ice cream lollies. It’s always a bloody good night!”

The first Monday of the month is pizza night, with a visiting pizza van, the second Monday is quiz night, and the third an open-house acoustic session, with musicians travelling across the county to be involved.

The pub’s usage goes far beyond being a boozer - it’s more widely used throughout the week. Villagers pop in to use the building for coffee, cake and a catch-up on Monday afternoons, for example.

“We bring in people to use the pub who wouldn’t normally,” Graham says. “That’s what makes it a community asset. This place matters to the village. Even those who don’t use it can’t deny it makes a difference.

“We’re undeniably proud of it. But it’s hard work. There’s a romantic side of community-run pubs, that hopefully one day you’ll own it. That’s our intention, but it’s not something to be taken on lightly. The rose-tinted spectacles soon cloud over when you realise what you’ve let yourself in for.

“I take my hat off to anyone who runs a pub. The hours are long and hard. We’re honoured to have this and to have been able to keep it going.”

The Battisford Punch Bowl’s opening hours vary so see online at punchbowlinn.co.uk for details. It’s an ideal stopping point for walkers, runners and cyclists, and arrangements can be made for large groups who want to use the pub as a meeting point. Call 01449 771646.

The Duke of Marlborough in Somersham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

'A lot of friendships are formed here’ - The Duke Of Marlborough

This pub, in a village which already had a successful community shop, was also under threat of closure in 2014, when the previous owners decided to retire with a view to sell it for housing.

That October a collective of local people created a task force, spending three years fundraising not only in Somersham, but around the world, for the money to retain The Duke as a community asset. They succeeded, and opened as a community pub in Easter 2017.

Running The Duke has been a pleasure, says one of the committee, Lucy Batchelor-Wylam, but also incredibly hard work – as expected.

“During Covid times we did manage to adapt. We opened a ‘beer window’ for takeaway drinks and started to offer takeaway food towards the end. We even put up a couple of marquees in the car park for outdoor events and music. We adapted as best we could,” she says.

Lucy Batchelor-Wylam, committee member at the community run pub, The Duke of Marlborough in Somersham, says taking on a village pub isn't easy but well worth the effort - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lucy’s family has lived in Somersham since the 50s. And the pub is undoubtedly its hub. “A lot of friendships are formed here,” she reveals. “We’ve had lots of young families who’ve met here and continue to meet through the pub. The ‘old boys’ come down for a drink. We’ve got a darts team who meet here, and we have as many events as we can. It’s a really good crowd of loyal locals, but also people who come from further afield to eat.”

The Duke Of Marlborough is lucky to have a professional chef in the kitchen (a real coup in this climate), while the rest of the staff is made up of a small band of reliable volunteers who work tirelessly to keep the doors open.

"Food, at the moment, is served on Friday nights and we have breakfast and brunch on a Saturday morning, Saturday lunch and dinner, and Sunday lunches. They’re all really popular and I recommend booking. It’s all homemade and fresh. We tend to post the menus for the week on Facebook in advance so people can see what we have to offer.”

This week options range from small plates of halloumi fries and calamari, to an autumn salad with chorizo and chickpeas, 12ins wood fired pizzas, steak frites, wholetail scampi and chips, and Earl Soham Victoria beer battered fish with chips and peas.

Aaron Douglas, head chef at The Duke of Marlborough in Somersham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The pub recently launched a loyalty card scheme. Buy five main courses and get the sixth free.

Drinks-wise: “We’ve always got three guest cask ales on, and those always change,” says Lucy. “We try to support Suffolk brewers as much as we can, using brewers like Mauldons and Earl Soham, which is good. And we had about 25 gins at last count!”

Food and drink aside, Lucy says the Duke is worth visiting for history alone. “It’s very old – it's been sat on the crossroads for five or 600 years!”

Find out more at thedukeofmarlborough.com



