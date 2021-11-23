Crafty Cookie, an arts and crafts shop will open in Bury Street Stowmarket later this week - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A new craft and coffee shop in Stowmarket is getting ready to open its doors, promising delicious sweet treats and creative activities for families to enjoy together.

Crafty Cookie in Bury Street, in the town centre, is the brainchild of mum Emma Phillips, 33, who will be working alongside her younger sister Sarah who lives in Ipswich.

Emma Phillips inside her new shop Crafty Cookie in Stowmarket town centre - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Miss Phillips, who lives just 10 minutes walk away from the shop, which is her first business, said: "I have always been into arts and crafts since I was a child and I have an art degree and before I did this I was a teaching assistant and I absolutely love working with children.

"I think it is going to be something I am going to love - it's going to be the perfect place to meet up and have a coffee, the children can have something to do when the parents are talking."

Crafty Cookie in Bury Street in Stowmarket - owner Emma Phillips said she has had lots of support from businesses in the town - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

In the coming months Miss Phillips, who has a three year old daughter, hopes to set up a toddler sessions and run cake decorating and cookie baking workshops for older children.

She said: "On a Saturday we are going to have a workshop table where people can drop in do a quick craft if they want to."

Speaking about the new businesses that have opened in Stowmarket in recent months Miss Phillips said: "My sister is from Ipswich and she says when she comes to Stowmarket she feels it is a really community based town, which it is.

Inside Crafty Cookie in Stowmarket - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"The other businesses and the other people that are working around here have all shown their support for Crafty Cookie."

She added: "The support we have had on Facebook and social media has just been amazing, I can't wait to meet everyone and get going - I am so excited."

Emma Phillips inside Crafty Cookie, a new arts and crafts shop in Stowmarket - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

After working late into the night over recent days Miss Phillips hopes the shop will open its doors on Wednesday, November 24.

Usual opening hours will be 10am - 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday, with booking not necessary at the moment - crafts will also be available to takeaway and do at home.

Crafty Cookie, an arts and crafts shop in Stowmarket - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crafty Cookie will be opening up especially this Sunday, November 28, as part of the Stowmarket Christmas Fayre celebrations which will be taking place across the town centre.