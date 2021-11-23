'So excited' - new Crafty Cookie shop set to open in Stowmarket
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A new craft and coffee shop in Stowmarket is getting ready to open its doors, promising delicious sweet treats and creative activities for families to enjoy together.
Crafty Cookie in Bury Street, in the town centre, is the brainchild of mum Emma Phillips, 33, who will be working alongside her younger sister Sarah who lives in Ipswich.
Miss Phillips, who lives just 10 minutes walk away from the shop, which is her first business, said: "I have always been into arts and crafts since I was a child and I have an art degree and before I did this I was a teaching assistant and I absolutely love working with children.
"I think it is going to be something I am going to love - it's going to be the perfect place to meet up and have a coffee, the children can have something to do when the parents are talking."
In the coming months Miss Phillips, who has a three year old daughter, hopes to set up a toddler sessions and run cake decorating and cookie baking workshops for older children.
She said: "On a Saturday we are going to have a workshop table where people can drop in do a quick craft if they want to."
Speaking about the new businesses that have opened in Stowmarket in recent months Miss Phillips said: "My sister is from Ipswich and she says when she comes to Stowmarket she feels it is a really community based town, which it is.
Most Read
- 1 GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns
- 2 Family 'distraught' as home left scorched after coffee machine catches fire
- 3 Felixstowe restaurant closes due to chef recruitment difficulties
- 4 Stowmarket woman arrested after teenage boy assaulted in Ipswich
- 5 Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
- 6 BBC show revealing hidden history of Thorpeness to air tonight
- 7 Shortage of homes for sale in Suffolk is 'unprecedented'
- 8 Mind the gap, Millers' march and big decisions - Ipswich v Rotherham
- 9 Sudbury Indian restaurant crowned best in Suffolk
- 10 Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours
"The other businesses and the other people that are working around here have all shown their support for Crafty Cookie."
She added: "The support we have had on Facebook and social media has just been amazing, I can't wait to meet everyone and get going - I am so excited."
After working late into the night over recent days Miss Phillips hopes the shop will open its doors on Wednesday, November 24.
Usual opening hours will be 10am - 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday, with booking not necessary at the moment - crafts will also be available to takeaway and do at home.
Crafty Cookie will be opening up especially this Sunday, November 28, as part of the Stowmarket Christmas Fayre celebrations which will be taking place across the town centre.