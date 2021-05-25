7 of the best cream teas in Suffolk 

Published: 5:05 PM May 25, 2021

Suffolk will join the celebrations for National Cream Tea Day on Friday, June 25 - but where in the county offers the best scones?

Here are seven destinations to get your fill of clotted cream-laden fruit scones, and freshly brewed English tea.

1. Lavenham Blue Vintage Tearooms

Amanda’s tearoom sits in one of the most-photographed locations in Suffolk – overlooking Lavenham’s market square and Guildhall. The cutesy interior of the Grade II listed, 15th century timbered building, is decorated with quirky knickknacks. The walls adorned with artwork by local people, and family photos.

There’s a lovely homely feel – perhaps down to the fact it really is a family affair here. Amanda’s mum is the ‘head of scones’, baking them freshly every single day for the very popular afternoon teas and cream teas.

A cream tea is £7.50, including your choice of scone (there are often different flavours), a preserve, clotted cream and fresh fruit. Or choose the savoury tea, with cheese scone and cream cheese.

Need a top up on your tea? Ring the bell for a free refill. Everything is served on proper china (you’ll even get a tea cosy on pots) and local producers are used for much of the menu – including the village baker, grocer and butcher. Well-behaved dogs are welcome – there's a courtyard garden to sit in.

Booking is advised. Open 10am to 4.30pm daily.

2. Cragg Sisters Tearoom, Aldeburgh

Smack bang on the high street of the charming seaside town. Tea lovers will get very excited about the selection here.

From the floral, honey notes of Pu-Erh 2015 Bu Lang Sheng raw tea, to white peony tea, and good old Earl Grey – there's quite a selection. And staff are more than happy to help you find the perfect blend for your tastebuds.

In addition to breakfasts, lunches and huge slices of cake, the tearoom is known for its scones.

Cream teas are priced at £5.60 including a fruit or plain scone, jam, clotted cream and a pot of tea of your choice. Or go for a savoury tea, with a cheese scone and Stoke’s tomato chutney.

Open 10.30am to 5pm Thursday to Tuesday.

3. Earsham Street Café, Bungay

This vibrant café provided excellent takeaways during lockdown, but now’s the time to head along and sit inside (or in the covered garden) where you can fully appreciate the setting...and full menu.

The eatery is open for breakfast, lunches, cakes (and a monthly themed supper club), and is good at catering for special diets, so call ahead if you’re vegan or Coeliac.

Cream teas are £6.10 including a fruit scone, the café's own jam, clotted cream and Novus tea or Rainforest Alliance, organic coffee. A savoury option with chutney and cheese scone is available too.

Children are very welcome, with toys and colouring available for them, and the café is also dog-friendly. If you arrive by bike there’s cycle parking in the garden. Open from 10am to 4.30pm daily.

4. Corncraft Tearoom, Bridge Farm Barns, Monks Eleigh

There’s so much on site here. An art and craft gallery, patchwork and sewing shop, garden centre, antiques and collectables shop, and specialist cake store.

The main shop of the family-run business is dedicated to gifts and the tearoom, which gets very busy – we'd advise booking.

Breakfasts, hot lunches (from paninis to Thai green curry and pie of the day) and afternoon teas are all popular here. As is a pot of tea and cake – take a look at the counter on your visit, which brims with homemade cakes and tray bakes.

Cream teas are £8.95 including two plain or fruit scones, butter, jam, clotted cream and a pot of tea or cafetiere of coffee. Open Tuesday to Sunday 9.30am to 4.15pm. Booking is advisable.

5. Tiptree Tearoom, Southwold

The only tearoom the business has outside of Essex – where Tiptree is synonymous with two things...jam and afternoon teas.

Set on the high street, the tearoom is filled with Tiptree produce, from spirits to preserves, and has a pretty, feminine, floral vibe.

Food is served from breakfast, through to lunchtime, and a Tiptree cream tea is £6.95, including two homemade fruit scones, Tiptree Little Scarlet strawberry preserve, clotted cream and tea or filter coffee. Open 9am to 5pm every day.

6. Painter’s Café, Sudbury

A brightly decorated, cheery café in a 17th century building, directly opposite Gainsborough’s House. Visit for all-day breakfasts, interesting lunches, afternoon teas, or just for a slice of really very good cake. Booking is highly advised, as this place gets busy. Cream teas are £5.95 including a homemade scone, butter, jam, clotted cream and any specialist tea or coffee.

There’s a sunny courtyard garden if you’d like to sit outside. And well-behaved dogs are welcome – they might even get a homemade doggy treat. Cyclists are free to use the new bike rack at the back.

Open 9am to 2.30pm Tuesday to Sunday.

7. Nora’s Tearoom at The Shed, Sproughton

The word Tardis aptly describes the premises that house this tearoom. From the outside you see an oversized shed. Step inside, and you’re greeted by a large, multi-storey antiques and collectables shop.

Nora’s Tearoom is 1940 Blitz-styled, from the décor, through to the music tinkling in the background, the costumes of the servers, and even the menu (Spam sandwiches anyone?). Tea is served on china. Cosies cover the teapots. And they use proper napkins.

It’s a lovely experience. Cream teas come with a freshly-baked scone, clotted cream, strawberry preserve and your choice of loose-leaf tea, or there’s a savoury option with cheese scone, cream cheese and red onion chutney.

Open 10am to 4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, and 11am to 4pm Sundays. The tearoom calls last orders earlier than this. Booking is advised.