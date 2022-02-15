New Kentford coffee shop and bakery gets off to 'good start'

A new coffee shop and bakery near the Suffolk village of Kentford has had "a good start" to business as it opened its doors for the first time.

Crops Bakery is located on the Phoenix Cycleworks site and is run by the team behind Bicicletta in Saffron Waldon.

The business opened at the weekend for the first time.

Peter, the boss at Crops Bakery said: "We opened on Saturday and Sunday, and it was a good start.

"Bicicletta has been operating in Saffron Walden since 2015 and at Pheonix Cycleworks since 2020.

"For the last 18 months or so we have provided a small cafe/kitchen onsite predominately for the track users.

"That has now been scaled back pending the ongoing work there when we will be relocated into a big shipping container to continue to serve hot food and cold drinks again, mainly to the track users but not exclusively."

He continued: "Crops has been open since Saturday. This is a separate business to Bicicletta but with the same directors.

"At the moment we serve hot and cold drinks, bread, pastries, sausage rolls and cakes. We will add to the offer as we go ahead as well as devote some space to our coffee roaster when we get that in the early summer.

"The original idea was to supply our existing cafe with goods we were buying from third parties (baked goods/coffee beans) as well as to offer a great local bakery to the villages surrounding Phoenix.

"We plan to move into one of the bigger container structures this spring, in about six to eight weeks."

Currently, the opening hours for the cafe are from 9:30am - 4pm, Tuesday - Sunday, although this may be subject to change.