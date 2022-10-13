New dessert and milkshake shop set to open in Suffolk town centre
- Credit: Crumbs
A new dessert and milkshake bar selling "all sorts of sweet treats" is set to open in Bury St Edmunds town centre next month.
Ben Hutton, the owner of Queen's Bar & Grill, has taken over a unit in Lower Baxter Street for his new venture, Crumbs.
The 30-year-old revealed he wanted to set up a dedicated dessert shop after the success of takeaway trade at Queen's, around the corner in Churchgate Street.
Mr Hutton is hoping to have Crumbs open within a few weeks.
He said: "At Queen's Bar & Grill we have been making cheesecakes for the last four years now. We saw the takeaway business boom in lockdown.
"We wanted to find somewhere we could set up for customers to take little bits and treats away. This property came up and it's perfect for us, it's right in the town centre.
"We will be doing our cheesecakes and cookies as the main thing, but we will also do brownies, blondies, rocky road, milkshakes – all sorts of sweet treats.
"We are looking to open at the end of November."