Published: 1:00 PM April 6, 2021

Around 20 stalls will be at the Ipswich Vegan Market in April - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Following huge success in 2020, and due to demand, Suffolk Market Events is bringing back its Vegan Market to Ipswich this spring.

Taking place on Sunday, April 18, on Cornhill from 10am to 3pm, this is the first of four vegan events being brought to the town in 2021, and will see around 20 stalls set up shop. Here are just a few to look out for...

Doodle Donuts: Gemma’s become a regular on the street food, event and market scene in Suffolk, popping up and delighting customers with her gourmet vegan doughnuts (sprinkled with all kinds of yummy toppings), as well as meat-free burgers.

The Norwegian Bakers: This couple have gained a huge following since launching a few years ago with their authentic Scandinavian bakes – all dairy-free. These include cardamom scented buns, sticky cinnamon buns, rich chocolate cake with coffee or coconut cream, and the ever-popular pizza-style swirls.

The Iced Vegan: Trudy makes towering celebration cakes, and indulgent cupcakes and smaller cakes that many samplers can’t believe are vegan. Everything is freshly made by the baker – including the jams, sauces and vegan curds.

Buy vegan honey, lemon curd, beer, beigels, cakes and more at Ipswich Vegan Market - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Good To Go: A range of energy/snack balls and hand baked granolas (as well as porridges and mueslis) that are packed with flavour and free from processed sugar, gluten and wheat. The cereals (which come in sustainable bags) are a nutritious way to start the day, but some customers just like to snack on them by the handful. Try the 2020 Great Taste Award-winning Suffolk Crunch – a juicy blend of oats, sliced almonds, dried cranberries, coconut chips, satsuma juice and zest, and ground cinnamon.

Bagel and Beigel: A smash hit on the market every time. Avi’s beigels have that crunchy, slightly chewy texture you’d associate with Brick Lane’s famous export, and come in a range of flavours, with fillings including vegan pastrami and vegan (not that you can tell) cream cheese. Don’t leave this stall without a jar of his homemade pickles.

Street food from Vette’s Veggie Van, Samu Kitchen and Khushee, as well as Bolivian saltenas and empanadas, will be on site if you need a quick snack too.

Further vegan markets are planned in Ipswich on May 16, July 18 and September 19.







