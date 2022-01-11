News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Deben Cafe closes for five weeks

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:06 PM January 11, 2022
The Deben Cafe at Melton Boatyard has closed for five weeks. 

Plans to close the cafe, which is based on the HMS Vale, have been in the works since May said its owner.

Cate Meadows said the period is to act as a Covid break, allow for refurbishment and give staff time off.

She said: "The cafe has changed quite a lot over the last few months.

"We've built a new bar, which extends out, giving the staff more room to move around each other.

"This break is so we can do all the bits we can't do when there are customers about— turning off the electricity and water, painting the floors. We'll also be doing bits in the members club and building a new prep room."

She added: "Also, the staff have worked a lot over Christmas and New Year. We were only closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It's been really busy over the Christmas break and the staff need time to spend with their families.

"We've planned this break right from May— We were watching the news, and it predicted a covid explosion over winter, so we decided to avoid it."

