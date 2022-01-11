Deben Cafe closes for five weeks

The Deben Cafe in Melton will be shut for five weeks - Credit: Deben Cafe

The Deben Cafe at Melton Boatyard has closed for five weeks.

Plans to close the cafe, which is based on the HMS Vale, have been in the works since May said its owner.

Cate Meadows said the period is to act as a Covid break, allow for refurbishment and give staff time off.

The Deben cafe is based on the HMS Vale, which is docked at Melton Boatyard - Credit: Deben Cafe

She said: "The cafe has changed quite a lot over the last few months.

"We've built a new bar, which extends out, giving the staff more room to move around each other.

"This break is so we can do all the bits we can't do when there are customers about— turning off the electricity and water, painting the floors. We'll also be doing bits in the members club and building a new prep room."

The HMS Vale served as a fast attack craft in the Swedish Navy, before being used by Norwich Sea Cadets under the name TS Lord Nelson - Credit: Deben Cafe

She added: "Also, the staff have worked a lot over Christmas and New Year. We were only closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It's been really busy over the Christmas break and the staff need time to spend with their families.

"We've planned this break right from May— We were watching the news, and it predicted a covid explosion over winter, so we decided to avoid it."